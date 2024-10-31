Jaguar Report

BREAKING: Jaguars' OC Press Taylor Responds to Massive Trade

What did Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor have to say about the Cam Robinson trade?

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson (74) gets his teammates pumped up before the start of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, October 10, 2021. The Jaguars trailed at the half 24 to 13. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 101021 Jaguarsvstitans 28 / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Jacksonville Jaguars traded away long-time left tackle Cam Robinson to the Minnesota Vikings earlier this week, and reactions from the Jaguars' staff and locker room are still pouring out.

Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor is the latest to weigh in on the trade, with the third-year play-caller noting it is a big opportunity for fourth-year left tackle Walker Little.

"Excited for Walker. He is a guy who has continued to do everything we asked of him, be selfless and put the team first. So excited for that," Taylor said.

As for losing Robinson, who started 94 games for the Jaguars in parts of eight seasons, Taylor expressed similar sentiments to quarterback Trevor Lawrence from the day before.

"We will definitely miss Cam. I mean, Cam is a guy that has kind of been a staple here for us since we got here three years ago, whenever that may be," Taylor said.

"When you think of the Jaguars, honestly Cam is one of the guys you think of. So it is tough to see somebody who gave so much for us while we were here in this regime, of himself to the team. So that is always tough. You don't want to lose anybody."

The Jaguars will see Robinson again in Week 10 when the Vikings travel to EverBank Stadium to play Jacksonville. The Jaguars dealt Robinson and a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick for a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick that could become a 2026 fourth-round pick based on playing time while Robinson is with the Vikings.

