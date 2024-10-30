BREAKING: Jaguars Open Practice Window For Exciting Rookie
The Jacksonville Jaguars have opened the practice window for a rookie who is still looking to make his debut.
Fifth-round running back Keilan Robinson, who has spent the entirety of his rookie season on injured reserve with a toe injury, had his 21-day window opened on Wednesday. He will now be eligible to practice for the next three weeks, at which point the Jaguars will have to decide whether to activate him to the 53-man roster.
Robinson, a former four-star recruit, started his career at Alabama before transferring to Texas in 2021. In his college career, Robinson appeared in 45 games and started five, rushing 121 times for 796 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 35 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns.
Robinson was a star returner for the Longhorns, averaging 23.6 yards per kick return with a 95-yard return touchdown in 2023. With rule changes for returners in 2024, the Jaguars identified Robinson as a special teams option.
"Yeah, I think coach and I talked about it quite a bit from the owners’ meetings through this part of the process. It's going to change the type of guys you get up front and we're still tinkering with that," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said after the draft.
"The special teams coaches really don't know either how this is all going to shape out. So, you're looking forward to getting on the grass and working with these guys. But it definitely brings the two-kickoff returners into play and that's the reason we went out and got Keilan [RB Keilan Robinson], that's going to be a main responsibility of his along with some other things.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE