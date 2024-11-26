Jaguar Report

BREAKING: Jaguars Reunite With Long-Time Offensive Lineman

Tyler Shatley is officially back with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Oct 8, 2023; London United Kingdom, Jacksonville Jaguars center Tyler Shatley (69) leaves the field after an NFL International Series game against the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been reuinited with long-time offensive lineman Tyler Shatley.

The Jaguars announced Shatley as an addition to the practice squad on Tuesday. To make room, the team released offensive lineman Dieter Eiselen from the practice squad.

After several years as the longest-tenured Jaguar on the team, Shatley was a part of the 53-man roster cutdowns earlier this year.

"He had a really good run here. Is that run over? That remains to be seen. You just applaud—it’s hard to stay in this league a year much less 10, so hats off to him and what he's accomplished. You never say never," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said about Shatley when the Jaguars released him after training camp.

Shatley joined the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent following the 2014 NFL Draft. In 10 seasons with the Jaguars, he appeared in 145 games (51 starts) and holds the franchise record for the most consecutive games played (140). Shatley has also played in five postseason contests, making two starts. In 2023, he appeared in all 17 games and started six at left guard.

Jacksonville has seen its interior offensive line suffer injuries throughout the season, with the Jaguars having to start a third-string left guard in Week 10. Backup guard Cooper Hodges is out for the season with a lower leg injury, while Ezra Cleveland has battled an ankle injury.

The Jaguars currently sit at 2-9 and in last place of the AFC South after their Week 12 bye. With six games remaining on the schedule, perhaps Shatley can make another appearance for the franchise before retirement.

