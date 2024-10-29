BREAKING: Jaguars Set to Sign Former Top Pick
The Jacksonville Jaguars are adding to their wide receiver room after a string of injuries.
According to a report from The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov, the Jaguars are set to sign former Chicago Bears wide receiver Velus Jones.
Jones was a third-round pick for the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft, with Bears general manager Ryan Poles taking him No. 71 overall out of Tennessee.
In parts of three seasons with the Bears, Jones caught 12 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown.
Jones also has experience as a kick and punt returner, returning five punts as a rookie for 35 yards. In his first two seasons in the NFL, he returned 62 kickoffs for 1,042 yards. He also provided rushing valye, carrying the ball 19 times for 165 yards and a touchdown.
The Bears released Jones last week, with Poles making extended remarks on the decision to move on, per Courtney Cronin and ESPN Chicago.
"As you go through the season, roles shift. We’ve got to account for that to make sure the guys that are active and on our 53 have the ability to help us throughout the season. With Velus, we took a shot on his traits and his upside," Poles said.
"I thought he did some good things in flashes, but the one thing we talk about here at the foundation of what we do is the ball, both offensively and defensively and that’s a place he’s going to continue to develop. We wish him luck if he’s on a different roster or if he ends up back on our practice squad (if he clears waivers). I do think there’s upside as a running back, so maybe he has an opportunity to do that. But we’ll see how it goes.”
