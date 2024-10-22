BREAKING: Jaguars Star Rookie Nominated For Top Honors
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a star in rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. The 23rd overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft continues to pay dividends for a team that has struggled to find any positives in their abysmal 2-5 start.
Against the New England Patriots, Thomas caught five passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. That star turn earned him a Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week nomination for Week 7.
Alongside Thomas is a fellow star wide receiver in Buffalo's Keon Coleman, two first-round quarterbacks in the Patriots' Drake Maye and Denver's Bo Nix, as well as Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers.
On the season, Thomas has the sixth most receiving yards in the league with 513. He has 30 receptions (24th in the NFL) and four touchdowns (eighth in the NFL).
After the win over the Patriots, Thomas said he still had a "lot of development."
"Still in my first year," he said. "I'm really just coming out there practicing hard and just trying to go out there in the game and do the best that I can do, be the best that I can be and just take everything step by step. Putting my best foot forward each and every day and get better."
Thomas' exceptional speed and route-running have made him a game-changer in the vertical passing game. What he can do when the ball is in his hands is special as well, and head coach Doug Pederson made it a point to indicate his intentions on getting Thomas the ball more going forward.
"As far as Brian goes, we try to find ways to put the ball in his hands," Pederson said. "To answer your question, yeah, we'll try to find unique ways to get him the football where he can run it. Obviously, he's better down the field."
