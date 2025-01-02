BREAKING: Jaguars' Starter Returns to Practice Ahead of Colts Clash
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Darnell Savage was a full participant in practice on Thursday, boding well for his chances to play on Sunday vs. the Indianapolis Colts in the season finale.
Savage left Week 16's game early with a concussion and missed last week's win over the Tennessee Titans as a result. He was then limited on Wednesday before being promoted to full participation on Thursday.
“Yeah, he'll get back in there. You’ll still expect those guys to play. Kind of what you've been seeing, really very similar," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said on Thursday.
With Savage potentially back in the line up, it now is left to be determined who would start across from him between Andre Cisco and Andrew Wingard after one of the best defensive performances of the season.
"Yeah, I thought we did well. I really did. You've seen this year in those one-score games where the defense gives up a touchdown in that situation or the offense doesn't, whatever, do what they need to do," Wingard said earlier this week.
"I really liked how we buckled down and especially at the end of the game and got a stop and we needed to because there were multiple games this year where we didn't do so. I would say a great job as a defense and then, even they scored coming out of half, which was tough, and I even had a couple of mistakes on that drive. I think that's where we as players have such a good cohesive unit where we get on the sideline and pick each other up and go back out and keep fighting. That's what we did. I think the culture of the team, it always starts with the players and we as players went out yesterday and just found a way to win. That's what you do. So, I was happy with that.”
Limited for the Jaguars were offensive linemen Brandon Scherff and Ezra Cleveland, along with linebacker Ventrell Miller. Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little was a non-participant with his ankle injury and the expectation is that he will miss the finale against the Colts, effectively ending his 2024 season a few games early.
