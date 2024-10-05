BREAKING: Jaguars' Superstar Cleared for Week 5
The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 5 matchup with AFC South opponent Indianapolis Colts is a must-win game. The Jaguars cannot afford to go 0-5.
The Jaguars have struggled mightily on defense and have suffered numerous injuries to key players in a bit of bad injury luck. They received good news recently when it was announced that safety/nickel Darnell Savage was cleared to play against the Colts.
Now, they could get even more help.
Star edge rush Josh Hines-Allen, perhaps the best player on the team, cleared concussion protocol. It was announced by Jaguars' Public Relations on Saturday. He has yet to have a game status.
It might be a massive boost for a defense that has struggled getting to the opposing quarterback all season long and has also failed at mitigating opponents' pass attack. So far this season, Allen had played in four games and tallied one sack and one tackle for loss with two passes defended.
Regardless of his slow start, it is imperative that the Jaguars get good pressure against the Colts, who are without star running back Jonathan Taylor and might have to lean more on the pass.
Hines-Allen's best performance in 2024 was on display in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, when he earned the highest Pro Football Focus grade -- a 92.1 -- for that week among edge rushers.
Our John Shipley named Hines-Allen one of the most important Jaguars in 2024.
"Last year's 17.5-sack campaign, which broke the franchise record for single-season sacks, put his name on the map nationally, but it was merely the peak so far in what has already been a dominant career," Shipley wrote. "To put it into context just how impressive Hines-Allen was in 2023, look no further than this: Hines-Allen's 17.5 sacks made up 43.75 percent of the Jaguars' entire sack total in 2023. No other player in football accounted for more of his team's sack total, and Hines-Allen did this while playing with a 10-sack player in Travon Walker. In short, there is no player more important to the Jaguars' pass-rush than Hines-Allen. If the Jaguars are going to get after the quarterback, then it is going to come via Hines-Allen."
