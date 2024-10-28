BREAKING: Jaguars' Superstar Undergoing Tests For Injury
The Jacksonville Jaguars were dealt a massive blow with the injury of wide receiver Christian Kirk on Sunday night. He sustained a fractured collarbone against the Green Bay Packers and was declared out for the season.
Now, rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is undergoing an MRI on his ribs to determine his status for Week 9, per a report from CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani. Thomas led the Jaguars in receiving on Sunday, with three receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Thomas, the No. 23 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has been arguably the greatest weapon the Jaguars have had in an otherwise dismal season. The rookie receiver has led the team in receiving at this point in the receiving.
Thomas is No. 1 in receptions (33), yards (573), yards per reception (17.4), and touchdowns (5).
Thomas might be one of the steals of this past NFL Draft, and owner Shad Khan acknowledged recently that the rookie is already a superstar.
"I think he's a star. Fastest guy in the NFL now," Khan had said. "I love his attitude and the confidence he has. So, (it) tells me that our draft process obviously has been very good and we've gotten great players. He's talented, but I (also) think he represents the city well."
Losing Thomas for any amount of time would be devastating, as he is the a versatile weapon who can take over a game with one play.
Thomas' speed, route running, and hands are standout traits that the Jaguars want to use for years to come, so the Jaguars might take protective measures regardless to protect their assets with the season likely lost.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE