BREAKING: Jaguars' Thomas Nominated For Top Rookie Honor
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has once again been nominated for a top honor.
After an eight-catch, 86-yard game against the Tennessee Titans, Thomas has been nominated for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for the fifth time this season.
Thomas is joined by Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyrice Knight, San Francisco 49ers running back Issac Guerendo, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan.
Through 13 games, Thomas currently ranks No. 4 among rookies in receptions, No. 2 in receiving yards, and No. 2 in receiving touchdowns. After being the fifth pass-catcher selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, Thomas has already shown WR1 traits and is having as good of a year as any other receiver in the class.
“I still think it's extremely high," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said about Thomas' ceiling on Monday.
"I think he still is learning the game, learning different techniques by corners, DBs, the leverage, just understanding his triangle of coverage. It's corner, safety and next inside defender, and just learning how to run off of that and run routes that way, and then just use his ability with his speed. So, I think there's still a lot that he can continue to improve. As good as he is right now, that's exciting that he can continue to get better and potentially be one of the top receivers in this league.”
Thomas has a chance to set each key Jaguars rookie receiving record over the final few weeks of the season, putting him on track to have the best rookie season of any receiver in franchise history.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.