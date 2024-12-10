BREAKING: Panthers Nab Versatile RB Jones From Jaguars' Practice Squad
The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost some running back depth.
According to reports, the Carolina Panthers have signed veteran running back/wide receiver/return specialist Velus Jones to the active roster from the Jaguars' practice squad.
The Jaguars signed Jones to their practice squad on October 29 after he was released by the Chicago Bears. Jones, who played running back for the Jaguars, did not record a snap for the franchise in his month-plus tenure with the franchise.
Jones was a third-round pick for the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft, with Bears general manager Ryan Poles taking him No. 71 overall out of Tennessee.
In parts of three seasons with the Bears, Jones caught 12 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown.
Jones also has experience as a kick and punt returner, returning five punts as a rookie for 35 yards. In his first two seasons in the NFL, he returned 62 kickoffs for 1,042 yards. He also provided rushing value, carrying the ball 19 times for 165 yards and a touchdown.
One reason Jones was on the Jaguars' practice squad instead of the active roster was the recent debut of rookie running back Keilan Robinson, who spent his first snaps as a returner in Week 14 after debuting as the team's No. 3 running back in Week 13.
"I think it'll help him mentally, really. Gives him confidence carrying the football as a returner, but it'll also give him confidence if he gets a chance offensively to carry the football," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday about Robinson.
"He's got really good speed. For young players too, it's just a matter of continuing to develop and grow and seeing things. A hole will open quickly, but then it closes quickly in-game. So, all that just adds to what he can do and what he's capable of and we'll just continue to work and develop with him.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.