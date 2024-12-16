BREAKING: Significant Profile on Future HOF QB, Jaguars Rival Mahomes Inbound
Jacksonville Jaguars fans are one of many fan bases who have had their hearts broken by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Now, those fan bases will get to know a little more about the quarterback who has terrorized the rest of the NFL over the years.
The 2024 Sports Illustrated Year in Review Winter Edition will feature an in-depth article on the brilliance of Mahomes and his rise to becoming the best quarterback in the NFL and a future Pro Football Hall of Famer.
Mahomes has paved a path toward the Hall of Fame through Jacksonville on more than a few occassions. One of the biggest moments of the Chiefs star's career came against the Jaguars in the 2022-23 playoffs, after all.
After a first-half ankle injury against the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round, Mahomes headed to the locker room with plenty of worry about his ability to come back in the game. For a moment, it looked as if the Jaguars were AFC Championship game bound.
Instead, Mahomes hit the field in the second-half and was able to will the Chiefs to a close victory. Despite being in clear and obvious pain, the Jaguars could not get near Mahomes or fluster him. And the Jaguars' best chance at contending for the Lombardi title went up in smoke, just like that.
Mahomes is a once-in-a-lifetime player, and Jaguars fans know that just as much as anyone else.
