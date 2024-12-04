BREAKING: Urban Meyer Drops Bomb on Jaguars' Coaching Search
It's no secret that the Jacksonville Jaguars are probably going to be in need of a new head coach this coming offseason, as Doug Pederson appears to be on his way out in the midst of a 2-10 campaign.
But who will be patrolling the Jaguars' sideline in 2025?
While many feel that Bill Belichick is ultimately the answer for Jacksonville, former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has a different idea.
Meyer recently posted a clip where he discusses Jacksonville's upcoming coaching search, and he wants the Jaguars to pursue Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
"Alright, [owner] Mr. Shad [Khan], you invest a lot into this franchise and now it's time to make the right decision to get a return," Meyer said. "The kid you've got down there is a gunslinger. Build it around him. Don't go for the old guard. Go for the young and fresh. Hire Ben, not Bill [Belichick]."
Johnson is surely to be a hot name this offseason, as he is currently heading the second-ranked offense in all of football in Detroit.
Of course, Johnson also has the horses in the Motor City, as the Lions have some of the best weapons in the NFL.
Would he be able to replicate the same sort of success in Jacksonville?
To be fair, the Jaguars actually do have some impressive pieces in their own right. Meyer specifically cited the "gunslinger" Trevor Lawrence in his clip. Plus, running back Tank Bigsby and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. look like studs.
We'll see what Jacksonville tries to do once the offseason begins.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.