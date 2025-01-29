BREAKING: What Grade Do Jaguars Receive For Liam Coen Hire?
The reviews are in for the Jacksonville Jaguars and new head coach Liam Coen.
During a recent episode of 'The Herd', Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd broke down his thoughts on the Jaguars' big move to land the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator as head coach.
"I would say, Liam Coen for the Jaguars, a 'B'," Cowherd said.
"Again, did wonders with Baker Mayfield, but Baker Mayfield also is pretty talented. Made Will Levis a little better. You know, again, not a great opening press conference. What's his vision? Listen, we know he's a smart offensive guy, so it's the right side of the ball, but so is Shane Steichen in Indy, and that hasn't worked great so far. I'll give it a B."
The Jaguars have received largely positive receptions to the Coen hire, though some have been oddly focused on his opening press conference. Nonetheless, the Jaguars now have the architect of a top-5 offense leading their franchise into the future.
"When we interviewed 10 remarkable candidates for the positions, two things became clear to me. Number one, that this wasn't a moment of regret for the Jacksonville Jaguars—this was a moment of progress, optimism and confidence that we will achieve the ultimate goal as long as we have the right man; and, number two, that man was Liam Coen," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said on Monday.
"Why? Liam's outstanding body of work speaks for itself. Quarterback development is the bedrock of modern NFL, and Liam has delivered that wherever he's coached. His outstanding reputation preceded our first interview on video, and everything we heard about him from top people throughout football—solicited and otherwise—was confirmed when we met Liam here last week. Liam was bright, prepared, ambitious and he inspired us. I knew then that Liam was our man, and we got our man."
Now, Coen will have to prove his mettle in the offseason and in his first regular season on the sidelines. Coen's biggest task will be getting the most out of former No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence; if he can do that, then the Jaguars could be on the path to crushing this already-high grade from Cowherd and co.
