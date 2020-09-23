SI.com
Dolphins’ Brian Flores: Gardner Minshew Was "A Guy We Liked. I’m Not Surprised"

John Shipley

Heading into his first draft as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, Brian Flores knew his team would need a youthful option at quarterback, even if said option would be far from the long-term future at the position. 

The Dolphins would opt to trade for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen, sending a 2019 second-round pick and 2020 fifth-round pick for the former top-10 pick. As it turns out, though, the Dolphins (like most quarterback-needy teams in 2019) may have been better off keeping their picks and using one on Gardner Minshew II instead. 

But Minshew, with his small frame, small arm, and journeyman college career, was never seen as a top-flight quarterback prospect. The Jacksonville Jaguars like his instincts and intelligence and eventually spent the No. 178 pick on him, with the mustached maestro eventually finding a way onto the field due to an injury to Nick Foles. 

Fast forward a year and Minshew has been one of the NFL's most efficient and effective passers through two weeks. Now, Flores and the Dolphins will have to prepare for the second-year passer and his high-scoring offense as the two teams set to clash on Thursday Night Football in Jacksonville, with Flores being hardly surprised by Minshew's early success. 

“Coming out, he was smart, tough, competitive, (had) good accuracy. (He was) a guy we liked. I’m not surprised," Flores said in a media conference on Tuesday. 

"He’s got all of the characteristics you’re looking for in that position. He’s a smart player and that’s coming to fruition up there in Jacksonville.”

Minshew and Jacksonville's passing attack will obviously be the biggest focus for Flores and his defense entering Sunday's game. Minshew is tied for second in the NFL in passing touchdowns (6) and is fresh off of a game in which he shredded the Titans' secondary at all levels of the field. His six touchdowns have gone to five different players, and he has been one of the league's best passers on third-down and in the red zone this season.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins just allowed over 400 yards passing to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills and are currently last in the NFL in adjusted net yards per attempt allowed. Minshew is essentially Allen's exact opposite in terms of playstyle, but his skill set is likely still worrying Flores quite a bit.

“He’s been accurate. He spreads the ball around, so you can’t just lock in on just one or two guys. The backs are getting it, the tight ends are getting it, each receiver has had some production," Flores said. "He’s got some scrambling ability and can extend plays. He’s a good young quarterback. You can see his leadership and command of the offense. He’s a good player.”

