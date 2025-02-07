Buccaneers' Star Tristan Wirfs Weighs In on Jaguars Hiring Liam Coen
The Jacksonville Jaguars turned heads around the NFL last month after their aggressive pursuit of Liam Coen as their next head coach.
Coen had officially signed to become the Jaguars coach close to 48 hours after he had initially withdrawn his name from contention to sign an extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as offensive coordinator.
It was the rare back-and-forth, will he or won't he situation that certainly does not come around every hiring cycle. Coen reversing course to join the Jaguars led to plenty of opionions and reactions, especially from Tampa Bay.
The latest to weigh in on the Coen hire and everything that led to it is All-Pro Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs, who talked about the situation with Ari Meirov.
"Yeah, so it was, it was kind of crazy, because, like, the whole O-line was together. We went on, we went on a little trip. And so, like, we're all seeing it like, you know, break on Twitter, or, like, break, you know, wherever. And then we saw that he was back with the Bucs. And then we saw, like, no, he's in Jacksonville," Wirfs said.
"So, like, it was, it was a whirlwind, really. And then he had called us and told us, you know, he loves us and appreciates us, you know, because it like it is a business. You don't know when an opportunity like that, you know, to go live your dream, go be a head coach is going to come around. Like we like we understood. But yeah, it was just seeing it, it was like, back and forth, back and forth, and then, and then it said he took the job. So it was like, it was crazy. But, you know, wish him success and nothing but the best."
According to Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud, who spoke with Coen after his introductory press conference last Monday, Coen spoke to several Buccaneers players after taking the job.
“Literally, I’m FaceTiming with Baker and the O-linemen in the Bahamas and they’re like, ‘Liam! Go get that! You go get that!’ ” Coen told Stroud.
“And (running back) Bucky (Irving) is telling me that he loves me. I just texted with (receiver) Mike Evans. He’s at the Pro Bowl. Guess what? If my coaches and my players, if they’re good, I’m good.”
