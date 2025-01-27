Buccaneers Unlikely to Allow Assistants to Follow Liam Coen to Jaguars
Considering the nature of how the Jacksonville Jaguars pursued head coach Liam Coen, it is only natural for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' organization to have some hurt feelings toward their neighbors in North Florida.
As a result, it is hardly a surprise to see reports of the Buccaneers being unwilling to help Coen raid their own coaching staff so he can fill out his first staff with the Jaguars.
According to CBS' Jonathan Jones, the Buccaneers are likely to play hard ball if Coen attempts to bring any Tampa Bay assistants with him to the AFC South.
"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they're looking for an offensive coordinator and Amy, I can tell you this right now, the Bucs are not going to be letting any of their assistants go on over to Jacksonville to work with Liam Coen," Jones said.
The most logical option to join Coen from the Buccaneers staff is Tampa Bay offensive line coach Kevin Carberry, but the Buccaneers can block any hire that is seen as a lateral move. This means Carberry essentially has zero chance to become the Jaguars' next offensive line coach, and likely could only join the franchise if the Jaguars give him the offensive coordinator tag.
It is far from surprising to see the Buccaneers would be unwilling to help Coen fill out his staff after they clearly were not pleased with his cloak and dagger interview with the Jaguars on Thursday, which then led to him being named the eighth head coach in franchise history.
With this in mind, Coen can look to his time on different NFL and college staffs over the years as a positive. He has worked with plenty of different coaches over the last few seasons and likely has a deep rolodex of coaching connections he can turn to that are not involved with the Buccaneers.
Considering how many years Coen spent in Los Angeles as a part of Sean McVay's staff, it is only natural to think Coen could look to former peers from his time with the Rams to help create his first Jaguars staff. Expect to start seeing more and more names connected to Coen and positions with the Jaguars in the coming days.
