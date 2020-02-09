Calais Campbell on Playing an Additional Home Game in London: ‘At the End of the Day, We Have to Win Them No Matter Where They Are’

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going to be doing something in 2020 that no NFL team has ever before attempted, and it appears some of their core players are aware of the challenges ahead.

On Tuesday, the Jaguars announced they would play two home games in London at Wembley Stadium in 2020, which will make them the first NFL team to ever play two home games outside of the United States in one season. Jacksonville will also be the first team to ever play two games in London in one season since the NFL began its international series overseas.

Some former Jaguars have critiqued the decision to play an extra game in London, citing the toll the trip takes on players. But until recently, not many current Jaguars had weighed in. That changed this week when Jaguars defensive lineman and captain Calais Campbell made an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“It’s one of those things where it’s gonna be tough,” Campbell. “It’s gonna be a situation where you’re gonna be in a new place — we’ve been there before, we have some history, some familiarity with it — it’s gonna be a little bit tougher."

Jacksonville has played games in London annually since 2013, and Campbell has played three games overseas since signing with the team in 2017. The hope is that this experience, as well as being there for a game prior, will give Jacksonville an advantage in the second London game.

"I hope that whoever those teams we play, we get an advantage over them," Campbell said. "At the end of the day, we have to win them no matter where they are. It can be anywhere. No matter where it is, you have to win enough to get to the dance, win your division. So, I will play wherever they want me to play. I am going to go out there and do my best."

Why is playing in London such a radical change for players? While it is still considered a Jaguars home game by NFL scheduling, the team still has to hit the road and take a lengthy trip to an area that can still be considered unknown territory.

"The benefit of playing at home is you have your normal routine that you can do to a tee that can get you prepared for a game. When you are on the road, it changes up your routine. You don't know how the facilities are going to be, everything is just a little bit different," Campbell said.

"We have a routine because we have been there. I have been there three times already, so this will be my fourth time going over there so I have a little bit of a routine, but it is not the same as my normal home game routine. But that second week should be."

The Jaguars are 3-4 in London since 2013, including a 26-3 loss to AFC South rival Houston Texans in Week 9 in 2019. It is unclear who the Jaguars will play in London this year, but the Jaguars said it would not be the Chicago Bears or Pittsburgh Steelers.