JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Calais Campbell on Playing an Additional Home Game in London: ‘At the End of the Day, We Have to Win Them No Matter Where They Are’

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going to be doing something in 2020 that no NFL team has ever before attempted, and it appears some of their core players are aware of the challenges ahead. 

On Tuesday, the Jaguars announced they would play two home games in London at Wembley Stadium in 2020, which will make them the first NFL team to ever play two home games outside of the United States in one season. Jacksonville will also be the first team to ever play two games in London in one season since the NFL began its international series overseas.

Some former Jaguars have critiqued the decision to play an extra game in London, citing the toll the trip takes on players. But until recently, not many current Jaguars had weighed in. That changed this week when Jaguars defensive lineman and captain Calais Campbell made an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“It’s one of those things where it’s gonna be tough,” Campbell. “It’s gonna be a situation where you’re gonna be in a new place — we’ve been there before, we have some history, some familiarity with it — it’s gonna be a little bit tougher."

Jacksonville has played games in London annually since 2013, and Campbell has played three games overseas since signing with the team in 2017. The hope is that this experience, as well as being there for a game prior, will give Jacksonville an advantage in the second London game.

"I hope that whoever those teams we play, we get an advantage over them," Campbell said. "At the end of the day, we have to win them no matter where they are. It can be anywhere. No matter where it is, you have to win enough to get to the dance, win your division. So, I will play wherever they want me to play. I am going to go out there and do my best."

Why is playing in London such a radical change for players? While it is still considered a Jaguars home game by NFL scheduling, the team still has to hit the road and take a lengthy trip to an area that can still be considered unknown territory. 

"The benefit of playing at home is you have your normal routine that you can do to a tee that can get you prepared for a game. When you are on the road, it changes up your routine. You don't know how the facilities are going to be, everything is just a little bit different," Campbell said.

"We have a routine because we have been there. I have been there three times already, so this will be my fourth time going over there so I have a little bit of a routine, but it is not the same as my normal home game routine. But that second week should be."

The Jaguars are 3-4 in London since 2013, including a 26-3 loss to AFC South rival Houston Texans in Week 9 in 2019. It is unclear who the Jaguars will play in London this year, but the Jaguars said it would not be the Chicago Bears or Pittsburgh Steelers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Which Jaguars Could Potentially Benefit the Most From the Hiring of Jay Gruden As OC?

Which Jaguars are going to get a boost from the team's new play-caller?

John Shipley

2020 NFL Draft: How Does Auburn DT Derrick Brown Make Sense for the Jaguars?

How would Derrick Brown fit with the Jaguars if they select him at ninth overall?

John Shipley

Jaguars 2019 Position Review: Quarterbacks Create an Intriguing Situation

How did the Jacksonville Jaguars' quarterbacks perform during the 2019 season, and what does it mean moving forward?

John Shipley

What Jay Gruden’s Utilization of TEs in the Past Could Mean for the Jaguars

Could Jay Gruden's past utilization of tight ends indicate an uptick at the position in Jacksonville?

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Which Former Jaguars Will Take Part in the XFL’s First Games on Saturday?

A few former Jaguars will be taking part in the first games of the reborn XFL on Saturday.

John Shipley

Jaguars DL Calais Campbell Talks Impact on Jim Rome Show: ‘We Are Meant to Help Other People’

Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell made an appearance on the Jim Rome show and had some words about his off the field impact.

John Shipley

2020 NFL Draft: Which 3 Positions Should the Jaguars Avoid in the First Round?

Why should the Jaguars avoid these specific positions with each of their first-round picks?

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

What Are the Jaguars Options With DE Yannick Ngakoue’s This Offseason?

Which roads could the Jacksonville Jaguars take with Yannick Ngakoue once March is here?

John Shipley

NFL Scouting Combine Invites Released With No Surprises for Potential Top Jaguars Picks

Each player the Jaguars could potentially draft at ninth and 20th is projected to be at the NFL Scouting Combine later this month.

John Shipley

2020 NFL Draft: Examining the First Round Trade History of the Jaguars and What It Could Mean Now

What kind of trades have the Jaguars made in the first round since 1995?

John Shipley