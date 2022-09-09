Cam Robinson Named Sixth Captain For Week 1 Against Commanders

Cam Robinson’s career has had its fair share of interesting moments.

His rookie season saw him starting at left tackle for a Jags team that would make a surprise run all the way to the AFC Championship game. After a promising start, things would quickly go south as Robinson suffered a torn ACL during his second season, appearing in only 2 games.

2019-2020 represented a rough stretch for Robinson. During those two seasons, Robinson allowed 15 sacks, 75 pressures, and 11 quarterback hits in 30 games per PFF and TruMedia. Doubts began to creep in about his long-term stability, but he quickly put that notion to rest last season, allowing only one sack, 29 pressures, and 9 quarterback hits in a career year for the left tackle.

Robinson’s production last season and veteran presence paved the way for the Jaguars to place the franchise tag on him before free agency began this offseason. Shortly thereafter both parties were able to agree on a three-year deal worth up to $54 million.

Robinson along with new addition Brandon Scherff has embraced the veteran leadership role needed to guide a young offensive line unit. While both men have contrasting personalities and different styles, they were able to come together for the betterment of the team. This has caught the eye of Doug Pederson and the Jaguars coaching staff.

“I see it in him, and I see it in Cam (OL Cam Robinson),” Pederson said on Monday. “Cam is another one that has come back in the right frame of mind. Both of those guys, but Brandon is probably a little more outspoken, a little more of the rah-rah guy up front, but I also look at Cam in kind of that same role. The two of them together really tackled the offensive line room, and have done a great job leading those guys.”

With the 2022 regular season rapidly approaching, the Jags named Trevor Lawrence, Josh Allen, Foye Oloukun, and Logan Cooke as their season-long team captains. Looking for a sixth captain heading into a showdown with the Washington Commanders, Pederson reaffirmed his faith in Cam Robinson.

“Cam Robinson this week,” Pederson said. “He’s a good one to start the year with the five. They were hand-picked. He’s really shown great leadership with the team since being resigned back in the spring and all that, and he’s bought in. It hasn’t been easy for him, as well, here. He’s had some challenges and whatnot, but he’s in a good place, so a good person to kick it off with.”