Can Former 1st Round Pick Elevate the Jaguars to Victory?
Trevor Lawerence has been limited in practice all week, dealing with an upper-body injury. An injury that has favored the start of Mac Jones, could this be what the Jaguars need to shake up their game?
Mac Jones has played in two games this season for the Jaguars. In the four games, he has collected six completions in nine attempts for 28 yards, averaging 3.1 yards per attempt. In his fourth year, first with the Jaguars, he has been what the team has needed as a backup quarterback.
It is clear that Trevor Lawerence is the Jacksonville Jaguars' quarterback, but the team does not want to risk further injury to his shoulder, especially against a Minnesota Vikings defense that has a total of 27 quarterback sacks, that could further his injury.
While Head Coach Doug Pederson knows what type of opponent they have to face, he is confident that if Jones ends up getting the start, he will provide nicely for the team.
"He (Jones) is somebody that prepares extremely hard, extremely well. He's a smart kid," Pederson said. "He's going to be fine. He'll be excited. Home Game, home crowd, home fans, his people, so to speak. But I have a lot of confidence in him."
Pederson is optimistic about how the home faithful will be during the game, even if the starting quarterback isn't Lawrence. The head coach has a lot of pieces to play with with his guys, with the goal being to get back into the win column. The stakes are high for Jones.
When asked about Jones and his comfort levels with the team, Pederson has no reason to believe Jones won't slide into the starting role with confidence in his abilities and chemistry with the offense.
"It'd be different probably if it was a rookie, a true rookie that was having to maybe play, and you're trying to get that person ready," Pederson said. "But with Mac, this week I've seen it with just the conversation and how he's worked with the offense in practice and the reps he's gotten and the communication there. I think for a coach, give you a little bit of peace of mind that this is a veteran player that has kind of been there and done it."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE