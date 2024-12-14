Can Jaguars Stop Jets' Star WR Wilson?
The Jacksonville Jaguars season may have met their match going up against the New York Jets on Sunday in Week 15 action. Both squads enter the game with three victories and ten losses. The battle for win number four will all be determined if the Jaguars can stop the Jets star receiver, Garrett Wilson.
Wilson has been a tough task for many defenders this season, going into the game against Jacksonville ranked eighth in reception yards this season, with 877. Wilson is also heavily targeted by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, completing 81 receptions, which has him tied for fourth place in the league in that category.
Against the Miami Dolphins, Wilson recorded his third 100-plus receiving-yard game of the season, finishing with 114 yards in seven receptions, averaging 16.3 yards per catch. Wilson has been the backbone of this struggling Jets offense all season.
While the Jets also possess the efforts of Davanate Adams, his production this season has been minuscule compared to that of Wilson. Given the Jaguar's poor defensive numbers this season, they may have to reconsider their game plan for Wilson as the game goes on.
This will be only the second time Wilson has faced Jacksonville in his three year career, and given the production he had in their first meeting, Wilson may be looking for revenge. In Wilson's first game against the Jaguars, back in 2022, his rookie year, Wilson had four receptions out of nine targets and went for 30 yards.
Through the 13 games played for Wilson, he has averaged 67.4 reception yards a game, per 6.2 receptions on average a game as well. Wilson's range this season has been nothing short of spectacular, as he is putting together one of the best years in his young career.
The Jaguar's defense, going into Week 15, is ranked dead last out of all the other NFL teams, while opponents' average yards per game against Jacksonville sits at 396.1 yards. The defense has also had trouble keeping points off the board, averagely allowing 26.5 points per game.
While Jaguar fans are looking for the team to lose out the rest of the way to secure a top draft pick, the nature of this Jacksonville squad won't let them go out and quit. The season is over for Jacksonville, but the younger stars still have the fight they did at game one.
