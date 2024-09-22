Jaguar Report

Can the Jaguars Keep Up with the Bills' Offense?

The Jacksonville Jaguars will soon face one of the highest-scoring offenses in the National Football League. The Jaguars offense must be prepared to do their part.

Ezekiel Trezevant

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor on the field before the start of Saturday's game. The Jaguars led 20 to 10 at the end of the first half. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Kansas City Chiefs in the Jaguars first preseason game of the season Saturday, August10, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor on the field before the start of Saturday's game. The Jaguars led 20 to 10 at the end of the first half. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Kansas City Chiefs in the Jaguars first preseason game of the season Saturday, August10, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Through the season's first two weeks, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense has averaged 15 points per game, which is tied for the fifth-lowest in the league. They only average three points per game, more than the second-lowest scoring team in the league, the New York Giants.

The offense has struggled to consistently do much of anything correctly, which is a large part of the reason the Jaguars are 0-2 this season. 

The Jaguars have had no problem notching plenty of yards on offense, as they are ranked 10th in the league in yards per game.

However, yards do not win games; points do. Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor says it will take plenty of work for the team to score more points than the Bills on the road Monday night.  

“Obviously, in order to score points, you’ve got to find chunk plays. You’ve got to find explosive plays in the run and pass game,” Taylor said. “So, we’re always looking for that. As coaches, we study throughout the week. How do we attack an opponent, right? Our opponents are doing the same thing.

“It’s timely, you’ve got to be smart, protection, there’s all kinds of factors that go into it.
When it comes down to it, I think your quarterback doing the right thing with the football. If
it’s there, take it. If not, do the next best thing, right? Check down a tight end, a back, and
you can still get a positive play even when you dial up an explosive."

Scoring points is always a topic of conversation for teams, especially those with struggling offenses with one of the best young quarterbacks in the National Football League.

The Jaguars’ struggling offense will face one of the best-scoring defenses in the NFL on Sunday, and the Jaguars' defense will face one of the highest-scoring offenses. 

Any team can win on any given Sunday, or Monday.

However, there are a few things that seem to work in the Jaguars’ favor heading into their prime-time road matchup with the Bills. Taylor and the Jaguars offense have to figure things out soon if they hope to have a chance at upsetting the Bills.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Published
Ezekiel Trezevant

EZEKIEL TREZEVANT

Home/News