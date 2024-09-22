Can the Jaguars Keep Up with the Bills' Offense?
Through the season's first two weeks, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense has averaged 15 points per game, which is tied for the fifth-lowest in the league. They only average three points per game, more than the second-lowest scoring team in the league, the New York Giants.
The offense has struggled to consistently do much of anything correctly, which is a large part of the reason the Jaguars are 0-2 this season.
The Jaguars have had no problem notching plenty of yards on offense, as they are ranked 10th in the league in yards per game.
However, yards do not win games; points do. Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor says it will take plenty of work for the team to score more points than the Bills on the road Monday night.
“Obviously, in order to score points, you’ve got to find chunk plays. You’ve got to find explosive plays in the run and pass game,” Taylor said. “So, we’re always looking for that. As coaches, we study throughout the week. How do we attack an opponent, right? Our opponents are doing the same thing.
“It’s timely, you’ve got to be smart, protection, there’s all kinds of factors that go into it.
When it comes down to it, I think your quarterback doing the right thing with the football. If
it’s there, take it. If not, do the next best thing, right? Check down a tight end, a back, and
you can still get a positive play even when you dial up an explosive."
Scoring points is always a topic of conversation for teams, especially those with struggling offenses with one of the best young quarterbacks in the National Football League.
The Jaguars’ struggling offense will face one of the best-scoring defenses in the NFL on Sunday, and the Jaguars' defense will face one of the highest-scoring offenses.
Any team can win on any given Sunday, or Monday.
However, there are a few things that seem to work in the Jaguars’ favor heading into their prime-time road matchup with the Bills. Taylor and the Jaguars offense have to figure things out soon if they hope to have a chance at upsetting the Bills.
