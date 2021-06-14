Chaisson Misses Monday's Minicamp Practice Due to Positive COVID-19 Test

The second-year edge rusher (who will be playing strongside linebacker in Jacksonville's scheme) tested positive for COVID-19, resulted in him missing Monday's mandatory veteran minicamp practice.

"Yeah, this morning he tested positive for COVID-19, so they’re going to re-test him again. That’s why he wasn’t here," Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said.

The No. 20 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Chaisson is set to be the favorite to start at strongside linebacker for the Jaguars in their new-look 3-4 defensive scheme. While Chaisson wasn't on the practice field on Monday, the Jaguars' young pass-rusher attended Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller's pass-rush summit in Las Vegas over the weekend.

"Thank you in advance to everyone who’s reached out or plans to reach. I’m fine. Also, Von’s camp did have COVID protocols in place while attending the event," Chaisson tweeted on Monday. "Let’s continue to wear our mask and follow CDC guidelines as much as possible."

The entire NFL dealt with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic last fall, with the Jaguars having one player (former running back Ryquell Armstead) miss the entire season while on the COVID-19/Reserve list. The NFL has reinforced efforts to encourage vaccinations for the disease among its players and coaches, including unvaccinated coaches potentially being at risk of losing their Tier 1 status.

"Yeah, we have a couple that—many of them came out and got the vaccine, it just takes a while to get fully vaccinated. Whether it’s the one-shot, I believe it’s a two-week [period] and the two-shot takes a while," Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said about his coaching staff last week.

"I don’t know exactly where we’re at, I’ll find out shortly. But we’ll adapt with whatever we have to.”

Chaisson appeared in 16 games as a rookie, recording 19 tackles (12 solo), three tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits. From weeks 13-16, PFF had him tied for the seventh-most pressures (16) among edge defenders during that period. He was also tied for the second-most quarterback hits (six).

The Jaguars will hold their second mandatory minicamp practice on Tuesday. With Chaisson sidelined on Monday, the Jaguars' strong side linebacker depth consists of Lerentee McCray and Leon Jacobs.