Chase Young to Miss Jaguars' Week 1 Tilt Vs. Washington Commanders

The Jacksonville Jaguars may have already gotten some positive injury news.

With the Jaguars set to travel to Washington to play the Commanders in Week 1, it appears the Jaguars may have the benefit of not having to line up against one of Washington's best players in defensive end Chase Young, who is still recovering from a season-ending ACL tear in Week 10 of the 2021 season.

"Going into the season, he will not play the first game, let me put it that way. He will not be ready for Week 1," Rivera said on Friday.

That is good news for the Jaguars considering the first win is always the toughest one for a rebuilding team. Until the Jaguars get the stench of their 3-14 season off of them and win another game, there will be some uphill sledding. But Young missing Week 1 could be a major boon for the Jaguars' chances.

Young, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year just two seasons ago after recording 7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles. His numbers took a dip before his injury last year, though, with the former Ohio State star recording 1.5 sacks and three tackles for loss in nine starts.

Considering the Jaguars may be starting a first-time right tackle in 2021 second-round pick Walker Little, it would be a major plus for the Jaguars to not have to play against Young. Washington still has other talented defenders, but Young has game-changing talent and could have proven to be a handful for an adjusting Jaguars offensive line.

"Obviously, Washington to start and that’ll be exciting with [Commanders QB] Carson [Wentz] and everything. Going against them, Washington’s always a good football team," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said about Washington this past May.

"Even when I was with the Eagles, we always seemed to open up with Washington it seemed like to start the season. You look at those spots and then obviously where your bye is are things that I want to look at and how you can plan your season.”