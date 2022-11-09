Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: 'He's Obviously Worked His Tail Off'

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid knows a thing or two about the quarterback position.

Reid has long been known as one of the NFL's top minds when it comes to developing passers, working with the likes of Brett Favre, Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick, and Alex Smith. Not to mention Patrick Mahomes, who will likely go down as one of the best quarterbacks of all time when he hangs it all up.

As a result, the Jacksonville Jaguars should feel pretty comfortable with quarterback Trevor Lawrence after Reid offered his evaluation of the second-year quarterback during a conference call with Jacksonville media on Wednesday.

"Listen, I think he's done a great job. His accuracy is good, his footwork is good, his compete is good," Reid said. "He seems to pick the offense up very quickly, I would say he has good command of the offense and the ball."

While Lawrence has had some lulls in 2022, such as a five-turnover game against the Eagles in Week 4 and two end-zone interceptions during the Jaguars' five-game losing streak, there has also been plenty of development for the 2021 No. 1 pick.

Through nine games, Lawrence has thrown 11 touchdowns to six interceptions (he threw 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 17 games last year), while also completing 64.3% of his passes for 2,075 yards and a 87.5 passer rating. His numbers are improved across the board in his first year Doug Pederson, which Reid says is a testament to his ability since a quarterback's second year can often be the one in which he faces adversity.

"Sometimes the second year is tough, because now the league has time to study you," Reid said.

"So you find out from the quarterback how much he's willing to put in to get himself better. That to me is the difference in the good ones that make it after the second year, you know, through their second year, and out of that. So obviously, he put in the time. And for Doug, I think that's a huge thing. He's obviously worked his tail off to get where he's at right now."

While there will never be anyone mistaking Lawrence for Mahomes, the development and growth of Lawrence under Pederson has led to the Jaguars having a chance at a young franchise quarterback for the first time in decades.

In an era with as many promising young quarterbacks as there are today, especially in the AFC, that puts the Jaguars in special company.

"I mean, it's great for the game," Reid said.

"To have success, you gotta have a good quarterback and, and you guys are lucky there in Jacksonville that you have one. And that's, that's a great thing. It's a great thing for the community and for those players that are on the team."

Sunday will be Pederson's second time coaching against Reid. Reid taught him how to play and coach the quarterback position, with Pederson becoming one of Reid's best and most successful pupils. Now, Pederson will get a chance to show off his latest work to Reid in the form of Lawrence.

"They’re always fun, my career and of course, he coached me, so we go way back. I worked for him, and I got a lot of respect for him and his family," Pederson said this week.

"He’s kind of taught me a lot about this game and it’s always fun to go against him and his team because you know they’re going to be well coached and well disciplined. He always has great talent, which we know, and it’ll be fun. Once we tee it up though, you’re focused on the game.”