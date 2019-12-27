Chris Conley Has Stepped Up His Game to Finish His First Season With Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There have not been many positives on the offensive side of the ball for the Jacksonville Jaguars as of late, but there has been one encouraging emergence over the last few weeks.

Veteran wide receiver Chris Conley, who signed a two-year deal with Jacksonville (5-10) this past offseason, is on pace to have the best season of his five-year career thanks to back-to-back strong performances. For a team that has only scored 32 points in the last two games, Conley has consistently come up big.

All three of Jacksonville's touchdowns in the last two games have been touchdown catches by Conley, meaning he has accounted for 18 of the team's 32 points in games vs. the Oakland Raiders and Atlanta Falcons. He has also caught six passes for 105 yards in that two-game span, an average of 17.5 yards per catch.

“The thing about Chris, he’s been so consistent this year. His work ethic Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, everyday he’s busting his tail, so I know exactly what I’m getting out of Chris," Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II said this week. "I know exactly where he’s going to be, so I’m always comfortable working [with] him. It just so happened the ball has been finding him for the big plays and I’m really happy for him for that.”

In his first season in Jacksonville, Conley has tied career-highs in receiving touchdowns (5) and receptions (44) and set career-highs in receiving yards (737), yards per reception (16.8) and average yards per game (49.1). This is the first season he has ever had more than 530 receiving yards in a season as well.

Conley has dealt with some drops this season, but he has not had the same issues in the last two weeks. He caught the game-winning touchdown vs. Oakland in Week 15 despite tight coverage at the end zone, something he may not have done earlier in the year.

“Yeah, he’s played well, he’s played well. He’s gotten an opportunity to get his number dialed up and he’s answered the bell," Jaguars offensive coordinator John DeFilippo said this week.

Conley's 2020 contract isn't anything that guarantees he will remain in Jacksonville due to the lack of guaranteed money, but if the team's offensive staff remains then his clutch performances the last two weeks could go a long way for his chances to stay here.

Also helping him is how he impacts plays he doesn't have the ball. He has been an excellent perimeter blocker, often leading the way for Leonard Fournette when he takes a run outside.

"Chris has been a steady guy all season for us and done a lot of the dirty jobs that we talk about a lot when DJ [Chark Jr.] was out in terms of blocking at the line of scrimmage and Chris has been a total pro this year," DeFilippo said. "I’m not a big on the stats, but I think he’s had his best year of his career.”

He has had his best year. It hasn't been perfect -- many times suffering through drops -- but it has likely been everything the Jaguars could have hoped it would be.