Jaguars' First-Round Pick CJ Henderson Nominated For NFL Rookie of The Week

No team dominated the Pepsi NFL Rookie of The Week awards last season like the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it appears the team may have a chance to stake an early claim for more of the same 2020.

Jaguars cornerback CJ Henderson has been nominated for the award in Week 1 after a dominating performance against the Indianapolis Colts in a 27-20 Jaguars win. Henderson had one of the best rookie debuts in not just the NFL, but in Jaguars' history, recording three pass breakups and an interception on 10 targets.

Jacksonville selected Henderson with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, taking the athletic and physical Florida cornerback to replace a vacant spot in the secondary formerly occupied by Jalen Ramsey. Henderson went on to perform excellently in his NFL debut, being one of the difference-makers that resulted in Jacksonville scoring the upset victory.

According to the Jaguars, Henderson became the third player in NFL history to post at least five tackles, three passes defensed and an INT in their NFL debut, joining CBs Marcus Peters (Sept. 13, 2015) and Denzel Ward (Sept. 9, 2018). Henderson became the fifth Jaguars rookie in franchise history to register an INT on Kickoff Weekend and the first since CB Derek Cox in 2009. Among those passes defensed was the game-clinching pass breakup on fourth-down against T.Y. Hilton on the Colts' final possession.

“Yeah, I mean, we’ve seen that from CJ all along. I mean, he’s a guy that really has great ability and has the ability to make plays and really be a difference-maker," head coach Doug Marrone said following Sunday's win.

"I think there’s probably some technique stuff that we’ll keep going and correct. And that’s what’s great about CJ. He’s constantly wanting to learn, he constantly wants to be a better football player, and we think he’s a heck of a player now. So I think a young player like that, all of a sudden you get out there, thrown out there, not a lot of people saying things and you get your first pick in the first game, plus-two in the turnover bracket. That’s a lot, I mean, he did a nice job."

Henderson and the Jaguars (1-0) face a tough road test in Week 2, playing AFC South rival Tennessee Titans (1-0) to determine who will take an early lead in the divisional standings through the season's first few weeks. If Henderson plays like he did in Week 1, in which Pro Football Focus graded him as the league's second-highest graded rookie, then the Jaguars could have a good shot despite being underdogs.