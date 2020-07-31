CJ Henderson Using Old Lessons To Learn His New Place with Jaguars

The more things change, the more they stay the same. At least that’s the case currently for Jacksonville Jaguars corner and first-round draft pick CJ Henderson.

The former Florida Gator, taken at No. 9 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, is adapting to the professional level and increased speed of the game in a largely virtual setting this offseason due to COVID-19. The stripped-down training camp and lack of preseason games means many of the lessons in learning Defensive Coordinator Todd Wash’s system will have to come on the field, taken as lumps during games.

While speaking with media during his first training camp appearance though, Henderson said he’s bringing with him experience that should make that process relatively smooth.

“[Florida DC] Coach Grantham prepared me a lot for this. I think we had pretty much the same scheme, it’s just a little bit faster and probably a little bit more plays. But I think they have the same mindset, the same aggressive mindset and they like to play around the same defense so it’s not too difficult for me to adapt too.”

CJ Henderson had 4 sacks in his college career, like this one against Michigan in the 2018 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Grantham’s famously aggressive defense took the lithe Henderson and had him play closer to the line of scrimmage and routinely utilized him in corner blitzes. Henderson was the only underclassman to leave Gainesville early but did so after finishing his career with 92 tackles (65 solo), seven for loss, six interceptions, 22 pass breakups and four sacks. Both while he was still in the orange and blue and after his departure, Grantham repeatedly referred to Henderson as the best corner he’s ever coached.

His raw talent and impeccable work ethic make Henderson a favorite to start Day One. At the very least he—along with fellow first-rounder (No. 20 overall) K’Lavon Chaisson—will contribute greatly, as Wash told reporters in June.

“We know that they have the physical skills to play at this level, obviously, you know, both of them being drafted in the first round. But we anticipate both of them to be solid impact players for us, you know, week one. Once again, we're going to figure a lot more about that once we get on grass in training camp, but both of them physically have the abilities to be impact players early in their career.”

That as well is something Henderson is already accustomed to, having contributed immediately for the Gators. He didn’t technically start his first game as a freshman—a marquee opener against the Michigan Wolverines—but it took him less than a half to return an interception 41-yards for a touchdown.

He burst onto the scene with his medal-winning speed and he continued to shine for the following three years. So much so that Chaisson had to admire the game, even from the LSU sideline.

“Great player, great player. He was having a great battle with our top receiver [Ja’Marr Chase] and there’s not too many cornerbacks that can match up with him. So once I saw that—I was a fan of his already, obviously we weren’t speaking too loud on that, we keep it to ourselves, but he was a nice player himself so just to see him that [2019] game and going back and forth with one of the top receivers—actually the top receiver in college football, it’s a blessing to have him on my team and he makes my job a lot easier and hopefully I can make his job a lot easier here as well.”

Chase won the Biletnikoff Award in 2019 as the nation’s best college receiver and the sophomore led the FBS in every major statistical receiving category. His performance against Henderson and Florida was his fourth-worst output against any Power 5 team during LSU’s entire run to the National Championship.

“I think that’ll help me out a lot,” adds Henderson, “the competition I’ve been against Day One in the SEC. I think it’s gonna help me tremendously with my confidence and stuff like that so I’m ready to go out there and help the team any way I can.”

While becoming comfortable with his new team and helping them out, Henderson will lean on his old team. Gainesville is 70 miles down the road and in the Jaguars 25 year history, they have drafted more players from the University of Florida than any other school. Henderson was the 12th overall. It provides a level of comfort and familiarity during a time of change.

“I’m always up in there. You know it’s right around the corner so I’m used to the drive,” said Henderson.

Whether a short drive to his former campus, relying on the lessons from Todd Grantham or connecting with his new teammates over past games, Henderson and the entire rookie class will be using training camp to find any fresh—or old—ways to prepare for the upcoming season.

“It’s been crazy. We’re learning how to adapt, how to live in these strange ways. It’s just different for everyone so we’re just trying to find a way.”