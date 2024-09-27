Coach of Jaguars AFC South Rival Made Massive Week 3 Blunder
The Jacksonville Jaguars aren't the only 0-3 team in the AFC South.
For all of the issues the Jacksonville Jaguars have faced in the first three weeks of the season, the Tennessee Titans are right there with them as one of the NFL's only winless teams.
There are plenty of reasons why the Titans are tied with the Jaguars at the bottom of the NFL's standings through three weeks, but chief among them may be the fact they still have a rookie head coach at the helm.
And for all that first-year head coach Brian Callahan brings to the table, it is clear he is still adjusting to his new role. This became evident in Week 3 when Callahan led the Titans down a dangerous road in terms of offensive strategy.
In a 30-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Callahan had struggling second-year quarterback Will Levis dropback over 40 times and only supported him with eight carries. On average, the Titans only handed the ball off twice a quarter.
"End of the day, I've not done a good enough job. We're an 0-3 football team, I'm an 0-3 head coach. It's embarrassing and disappointing. I've got to be a lot better than I've been and this is frustrating and unfortunate and not what I thought we were capable of to start the season," Callahan said.
"We settled down and then had to get in a drop back situation at the end of the game in the second half as we didn't find much success on the ground versus a good front. And the eight sacks was a result. So ultimately not good enough anywhere."
Calling so many passes for a quarterback who is struggling with turnovers and an offensive line that has been amongst the worst in the NFL is a bold move. It is made even bolder when one considers the Green Bay Packers' collection of pass-rushers and the fact that they are more suspect on the ground than through the air.
The first three weeks of Callahan's tenure have not gone as expected, but he bears plenty of the blame for their record.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.