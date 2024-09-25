Communication Between Jaguars Coach and Trevor Lawrence Under Fire?
The Jacksonville Jaguars offense has struggled dating back to last season. The start of a new season was supposed to bring new results, as the Jaguars front office believed they had one of the best rosters they have had in years.
Still, the Jaguars are 0-3 to start the season and their offensive issues could not have been more on display than they were in the team’s embarrassing loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.
The offense undoubtedly has plenty of things it needs to work on. However, it appears Jaguars coach Doug Pederson does not feel the communication between Offensive Coordinator Press Taylor and quarterback Trevor Lawrence is not one of them.
Pederson says the communication between Taylor and Lawrence has been great to start the season, despite being winless.
“It's been great. There's been no issues from play caller to quarterback,” Pederson said. “We haven't any issues whatsoever. I think sometimes the mistakes that people misinterpret when it comes to communication is play-to-play. It's sometimes on the field.
“We make sure that, and I make sure that, coach-to-player, whether it be in-game on the sideline during the week is, it's got to be of the utmost importance. Because that’s something that, it's imperative to having success on game day. Then we can fix the play-to-play or the in-play sort of communication issues that sometimes pop up.”
While Pederson may believe the communication between Taylor and Lawrence is okay, numbers say otherwise. Through the season's first three games, Lawrence is averaging the lowest completion percentage of his career by a large margin.
The Jaguars have lost eight of their last nine regular-season games dating back to last season, and the offense is primarily to blame.
Lawrence has not played well over that span for various reasons. Communication with Taylor could very well be one of those reasons but that can only be fixed if Pederson is open to the possibility that communication could be the issue.
The Jaguars must analyze what it is they need most as a team and make the necessary adjustments or a once promising season will quickly go down the drain.
