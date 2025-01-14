Could Jaguars Add Commanders Star Bobby Wagner in Free Agency?
The Jacksonville Jaguars had arguably the worst defense in the NFL when you take a look at their numbers during the 2024-25 regular season. Finishing 31st in net yards allowed per game, with 389.9, 32nd in passing defense, allowing on average 257.4 yards per game, the Jaguars need some help on defense.
While there are options, could the Jaguars be in need of some veteran presence on their defensive line, and Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner could be the answer. The soon to be 35 year old, Wagner has been nothing but stellar throughout his NFL career.
Playing for three teams throughout his career, Wagner will most likely be remembered by Seattle Seahawk fans, given he has spent 11 of his 13 NFL seasons in Seattle. Signing a one year deal with Washington, Wagner has continued to be everything a defensive coordinator would look for.
On the regular season, Wagner collected 132 total tackles, 75 solo tackles, earned himself two quarterback sacks and 15 stuffs. A reliable piece to the defense, Wagner played in all 17 games for the Commanders, showing that injury may not be an issue when worrying about signing him to a deal.
Over his career, Wagner has collected over 1,800 total tackles, has played in 202 games, and has racked up 115.5 stuffs. His exceptional defensive skills has helped elevate whatever team he has been on to the playoffs multiple times.
Having now played in 17 playoff games, Wagner does not shy away when the lights are their brightest. For Washington, Wagner collected eight total tackles and five solo tackles in their victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his postseason games, Wagner has collected 161 total tackles, 97 solos, 1.5 sacks and seven stuffs.
If Wagner slid into the Jaguars defense this past season, he would have led the entire defense in total tackles and solo tackles. Given his age does put him as a outlier in Jacksonville's average age group, the help on defense that Wagner would provide could elevate Jacksonville back to the top of the AFC South, should other areas improve as well.
Nearing the end of his career, it could also be a possibility that Wagner returns to the Seahawks to finish where everything started. Being an affordable piece to any defensive line, the Jaguars should not overlook the veteran linebacker if they can find mutual interest.
