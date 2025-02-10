Could Jaguars' Bitter Rival Titans Be in the Aaron Rodgers Market?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been relatively lucky over the last few years when it comes to quarterbacks across the AFC South.
In each of the last three seasons, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been no worse than the second-best quarterback in the division and has, at times, been the undisputed best. An argument could be made that he and Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud were neck-and-neck before injuries derailed Lawrence's 2023 season and again his 2024 season.
Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans have had hapless plans at quarterback in Ryan Tannehill and Will Levis. The Indianapolis Colts went through several veteran stopgaps before 2023, and Anthony Richardson has not proven to be close to the answer yet.
As a result, the Jaguars have been able to walk into each of the last three seasons with at least a shot at the AFC South title. The hope is the Jaguars can continue this trend in 2025, the first season under new head coach Liam Coen.
A big piece of this dynamic though is what kind of quarterback the Titans will roll into 2025 with. We know who will start for Houston, and all signs point toward the Colts giving Richardson potentially his last chance at being their franchise quarterback.
The Titans, however, have a much murkier picture right now when it comes to the quarterback position.
Armed with the No. 1 pick, the Titans could certainly use the pick on a prospect like Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward.
But in the event the Titans want to go with a veteran signal-caller to keep their future options open, would New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers make sense?
Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported on Sunday that Rodgers has been informed by the Jets they will be moving on without him. Rodgers will likely be available in March when free agency begins as a result, and the Titans seem like an obvious destination for him if they don't love the quarterback prospects at No. 1.
The Titans are a long way from competing and could use the No. 1 pick to add a top-three talent at another position in a weak quarterback class. They could also trade back and get more picks.
Brian Callahan likely needs a positive season after his team's terrible performance in 2024, especially with a new figurehead at general manager. Would he be more likely to trust a future Hall of Famer at the end of the road or a rookie passer?
For the Jaguars, it could be a best-case scenario to see the Titans opt to move forward with Rodgers in 2025. Rodgers is nowhere close to the quarterback he once was despite his statistical production in 2024, and the Titans are even less equiped to support an aging quarterback than the Jets were just a year ago.
