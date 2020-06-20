Could Shaquille Quarterman Set These Jaguars Rookie Records?

After a season of decimation at the linebacker unit, the Jacksonville Jaguars restocked with veteran and rookie talent alike. One of the more exciting new prospects in the room is Miami Hurricane alum and Jacksonville native, Shaquille Quarterman. The middle linebacker named to the All-ACC First Team his final two years of college could very well be the future of the unit and the defense. So does that start this year? What are the chances Quarterman sets rookie records and becomes a household name by year end?

Related: ‘It Is Just the Beginning of Something Special’: Jaguars Rookie Shaquille Quarterman Set for Hometown Impact

There are two huge factors working against Quarterman in this respect. This is not a slight towards his talent and potential but instead a realistic acknowledgment of what could stand in his way.

First, Quarterman will be behind Joe Schobert on the depth chart. The five-year veteran was brought in specifically to play middle linebacker in Todd Wash’s system in order to move Myles Jack to the outside. Schobert is the presumed and arguably unquestionable starter. This will benefit Quarterman in the long run as he now can spend his rookie season learning behind one of the best in the game at the position—Schobert has 378 tackles since entering the league in 2016, fourth-most in the NFL during that span.

Quarterman is fine with being the rookie again. He’s done it before. He knows what it takes.

“It really just repeats itself,” he told reporters after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

“The same thing happened in high school. I had to come in as a freshman and put my head down and just put my work towards the plow and I ended up alright. I became the leader that I was. I did the same thing at the University of Miami. Freshman year I came in and put my head down and I ended up starting for four years. I’m not changing much. I just want to help my team to the utmost.”

Quarterman (55) led the Canes with 107 tackles in 2019. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout college, Quarterman not only never missed a game, he never missed a start. But unless Schobert ends up hurt and unable to play, then Quarterman will most likely see less playing time this season than he has in a while as he adjusts to the new level of the game. As such, reaching any rookie records would be increasingly difficult…but theoretically, not impossible.

What makes it near impossible is reason number two; Bryan Schwartz. We’ve mentioned the linebacker on the Jaguars' first team a couple of times now during this series because he leads a category that several defensive players could feasibly be chasing. A middle linebacker—like Quarterman—has the best chance. Quarterman himself is a physical, downhill tackler who can wreck havoc in the middle of the field. But even the best on the team this season would have a tough task of matching Schwartz’s rookie numbers. In his first season on the expansion time, Schwartz led not only rookies but all defense in total tackles with 161. That’s in the Top 50 of single-season combined tackle performances in the NFL (since 1987). And Schwartz did it as a rookie.

Bryan Schwartz still owns several Jaguars rookie records. Photo courtesy, Jaguars archived media guides.

He also still owns the Jaguars record for most tackles in a single game with 21. He notched that impressive number against the Detroit Lions in Week 15 his first year and that performance is in the Top 10 of the NFL’s single game combined tackle records (since 1987). For good measure, Schwartz also owns the Jaguars record for the next two games in the same category, all notched during the final three weeks of his rookie season (17, 21 and 19 respectively).

For what it’s worth, if Quarterman does see the field enough behind Schobert, he has one of the better chances of any of the 12 draft picks this year to set a new rookie record. He finished his illustrious career at Miami with 107 tackles his senior season, 15.5 for loss and seven quarterback hurries (as well as five pass break-ups, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries). If nothing else he could be chasing a spot on the all time rookie tackles list. Behind Schwartz, the remainder of the Top 5 is as follows:

2. Kevin Hardy, 130 (1996)

3. Clint Ingram, 117 (2006)

4. Akin Ayodele, 108 (2002)

5. T.J. Slaughter, 108 (2000)

If Shaquille Quarterman finds himself with more playing time, a quick acclimation to the game at the pro speed could see him continue the upward trajectory from his time at Miami. From the middle of the field, he’ll have ample opportunity to chase the rookie records. Even if he doesn’t reach them, he assures fans it won’t be for lack of passion.

Said Quarterman, “I’m definitely bringing my physicality to the team as well. My tackling presence I feel is definitely what puts me on top as far as linebackers go. And just my overall will. You know I don’t like to lose on any given play. I will always play for my teammates, always for the cause of the team.”