Jaguars Offense Found It's X-Factors
The Jacksonville Jaguars' passing game has seen plenty of faces come through over the years, but there is no question who the aerial attack has been led by over the last two seasons.
Christian Kirk and Evan Engram joined the franchise in the same offseason and since then have had career seasons and been attached at the hip with quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Other receivers such as Marvin Jones, Zay Jones, and Calvin Ridley have been used throughout the offense, but it has always come back to Kirk and Engram.
With two new faces at receiver in veteran Gabe Davis and rookie Brian Thomas Jr., Kirk and Engram seemed like the natural leaders for the passing game yet again.
And this could very well still be the case since we only have a one-game sample size.
But for now, we have seen how effective Davis and Thomas can be. Kirk, Engram and Thomas were all targeted four times against the Dolphins, though Thomas lost a target on a 40-yard pass interference play. Davis was targeted three times and led the team in receiving yards with 62.
“Hopefully, you guys saw it in training camp, Brian's speed and how real that is, and then Gabe can—for a bigger guy—can still get down the field," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday. "Then, he's physical at the top of the route. It was good to see both those guys make some plays down the field Sunday. Something we can continue to use in our offense.”
Davis and Thomas proved to be efficient, downfield answers for the Jaguars in Week 1. And if the trend continues, perhaps we continue to see a balanced passing game that gives all four targets equal opportunity.
"But you look at Gabe and Brian, those are the two new guys that weren't here. So that's something you want to see is just that chemistry and all that. It was great in Week 1, and we’ve got to continue to build off of it," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said on Wednesday.
"It doesn't surprise me at all just because we put a lot of work in and I've seen them in practice and those guys are just gamers, both of them, honestly. They'll go out and make the play. So, it doesn't surprise me at all and it's great having those guys and them impacting the game and contributing this early in the system and getting comfortable. I think it's awesome. It's just going to keep growing.”
