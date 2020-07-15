JaguarReport
Countdown to Jaguars Football: No. 60 and Who Has Donned it Best

John Shipley

In fewer than 100 days, Jacksonville Jaguars will return ... at least as things stand today.

While there is still some uncertainty surrounding the start of the NFL season, the league office has made it clear that they are planning to kick the season off on Sept. 10 and then have every other team play on Sept. 13.

By going off that timeline, we are now just 60 days from watching the Jaguars take the field against the Indianapolis Colts for the first regular season game of 2020.

In an effort to countdown to the start of the season, we will now be going from 95 through 1 to determine the best players to don the teal, black, and white for the Jaguars at each specific number.

So when considering each player has worn the No. 60 since Jacksonville's first season in 1995, who has been the most impactful? Since the team's inception, here are the players who have

  • A.J. Cann: 2015-19
  • Mike Brewster: 2012-13
  • Sammy Williams: 2003

With only three players to wear No. 60, there isn't exactly a large group to choose from and rank. So with that in mind, who was the best No. 60 in Jaguars history? We debate below.

No. 3: Sammy Williams

The only player on this list who didn't start a game for the Jaguars, Sammy Williams was a reserve offensive tackle who spent just a year with the Jaguars as a backup. Williams was originally sixth round (No. 164) selection by the Baltimore Ravens in the 1998 NFL Draft. He also spent time with Kansas City and the San Diego Chargers and ultimately started 14 games at right tackle before signing with the Jaguars as a free agent. His lone season with the Jaguars resulted in zero appearances and was his final season in the league. 

No. 2: Mike Brewster

After a successful college career at Ohio State resulted in Mike Brewster surprisingly not hearing his name called during the 2012 NFL Draft, the center/guard signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent and was seen as one of Jacksonville's biggest rookie free agent additions. 

Brewster saw his first start in a game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3 of the 2012 season, and he would go on to start six more games at guard for the Jaguars during a struggling 2012 season before he was placed on injured reserve in December for a broken hand. Brewster recovered and played in 14 games in 2013 with three more starts, but he found himself on injured reserve once again in December of that year due to an ankle injury. Brewster was released before Week 1 of the 2014 season, ending his Jaguars' tenure after 10 starts and 26 appearances.

No. 1: A.J. Cann

While A.J. Cann has had his bouts of inconsistency as a long-time starter at right guard for the Jaguars, it is impossible to not place him at No. 1 on this list. A third-round pick (No. 67 overall) out of South Carolina in the 2015 NFL Draft, Cann immediately made an impact on Jacksonville's offensive lineup as a rookie and he hasn't looked back since. 

Since 2015, Cann has appeared in 76 regular season games and started 75 games at guard. He has started 16 games in a season twice, along with 15 starts in two single seasons, making him one of the team's most durable offensive starters. Cann also started in all three of Jacksonville's playoff games in 2017, helping earn him a contract extension once his rookie deal expired following 2018.

