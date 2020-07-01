Countdown to Jaguars Football: No. 74 and Who Has Donned it Best

In fewer than 100 days, Jacksonville Jaguars will return ... at least as things stand today.

While there is still some uncertainty surrounding the start of the NFL season, the league office has made it clear that they are planning to kick the season off on Sept. 10 and then have every other team play on Sept. 13.

By going off that timeline, we are now just 74 days from watching the Jaguars take the field against the Indianapolis Colts for the first regular season game of 2020.

In an effort to countdown to the start of the season, we will now be going from 95 through 1 to determine the best players to don the teal, black, and white for the Jaguars at each specific number.

So when considering each player has worn the No. 74 since Jacksonville's first season in 1995, who has been the most impactful? Since the team's inception, here are the players who have worn the jersey number:

Cam Robinson: 2017-19

Sam Young: 2013-15

Aaron Kampman: 2010-11

Maurice Williams: 2001-09

Joe Chustz: 2000

Chris White: 1999

Lamanzer Williams: 1998

Jimmy Herndon: 1996

So, who stands out the most amongst this group when it comes to impact and legacy in Jacksonville? We break it down here.

No. 3: Aaron Kampman

After spending eight seasons in Green Bay and recording 54 sacks and 61 tackles for loss as a Packer, Aaron Kampman joined the Jaguars with considerable fanfare in 2010. And while Kampman's Jaguars tenure was ultimately derailed by injuries, he was still more productive than most other players on this list.

Kampman signed a four-year, $25 million contract with the Jaguars and recorded four sacks in eight games in 2010 before again tearing an ACL. In those eight games, he also recorded five tackles for loss and a staggering 17 quarterback hits, giving him more than two quarterback hits per game. Kampman would be limited to three games in 2011 due to a string of injuries, but his productivity in limited snaps earns him a spot on this list.

No. 2: Cam Robinson

While Cam Robinson has been vilified at times for his occasionally up-and-down play, he earns a spot on this list thanks to his contributions to the team during the 2017 playoff run and his overall impact as a run blocker. While Robinson is entering a pivotal year for his long-term Jaguars future, his impact on the team thus far is far greater than most others to wear No. 74 and his standing would likely be even better if not for an ACL injury that ended his 2018 season.

A second-round pick (No. 34 overall) out of Alabama in the 2017 NFL Draft, Robinson quickly earned Jacksonville's starting left tackle job as a rookie following the sudden retirement of Branden Albert. Robinson went on to start 18 games (15 in regular season, three in the postseason) for the Jaguars and helped pave the way to the team's successful run game thanks to excellent run-blocking. Robinson has since not taken a large step forward in his development, but the contributions made in 2017 are worth recognizing.

No. 1: Maurice Williams

Another second-round offensive tackle, the Jaguars selected Williams with the No. 43 overall pick out of Michigan in the 2001 NFL Draft. Williams went on to have a long career with the Jaguars in which he was a constant along the offensive line, ultimately becoming one of the most recognizable faces of the team's offensive line.

As a rookie, Williams started all 16 games at right tackle, drawing just seven penalties all year. Over nine seasons, Williams started 100 games and appeared in 105 for the Jaguars, giving him far more longevity and impact as No. 74 than any other player in the franchise's history.

Agree or disagree with our picks? Let us know in the comments below!