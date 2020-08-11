JaguarReport
D.J. Hayden On Jaguars' Cornerback Room: "I Am Going To Lead Them the Right Way."

KassidyHill

At 30 years old, D.J. Hayden is the oldest player* on the Jacksonville Jaguars roster. But Hayden describes it another way.

“I am the old fart in the room," he laughs. 

*He's tied with quarterback Mike Glennon. New corner Tramaine Brock will take that mantel at 31, once he’s officially on the roster. 

In the cornerback room, there are four rookies, a second-year and two third-years. Once Brock joins the team in training camp, he will be the experienced veteran and 32 years old by the time the season begins. But even if Hayden is no longer the oldest on the roster, he still knows he’s “the old fart” that the new kids are looking to…and he’s fine with that.

“I am just going to embrace it. I am going to lead them the right way, tell them right from wrong, almost like a big brother in there. We have a lot of young talent, and I am excited for these guys. They get to show the NFL what they can do and it’s a great opportunity for them, and I am happy for them. We are going to do it all together.”

The rookies and veterans were kept separate on the field during the first two weeks of camp, but Hayden has been around long enough to recognize the special talent right away.

“I like C.J. [Henderson] a lot. I actually saw him do a couple of breaks today. You can tell the way somebody moves and how they come out of their breaks, whether they have something or not. C.J. [Henderson], yeah he definitely has some amazing talent.

It was/is Henderson’s movement out of his breaks that made him such a coveted corner in the 2020 NFL Draft, where the Jaguars took him No. 9 overall. His fluidity and burst, followed by top end speed make him a fascinating player to watch. And Hayden likes what he’s seeing.

“He breaks fast. Out of his breaks, he’s boom, boom, like a little cat or something. He’s nice.”

Henderson was a track and field star in high school, frequently medaling in Florida High School Athletic Association state competitions and relays. He once medaled his senior year with a personal best in the 100-meter with a 10.4 time—the second fastest time in Columbus High School history. He hasn’t had to race anyone yet on his new team, but Hayden could see it happening, with conditions.

"Maybe if somebody puts some money on it, they might race.”

A former first rounder himself—taken in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders—Hayden is entering his eighth year in the league and third with the Jaguars, where he primarily plays slot nickel. He has 302 career tackles, 45 passes defended, four interceptions and four forced fumbles. He also knows what it takes to make it in a cutthroat league. It’s why he’s confident in not only the new crop of rookies, but also third year corner Tre Herndon.

The former undrafted free agent got the nod in the starting rotation after Jalen Ramsey was traded. He made the most of his situation and will now begin camp as the presumed starter. Hayden sees this as just the beginning for Herndon.

USATSI_13473945
Hayden sees Herndon playing a long time in the league. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

“Over the years that I’ve been here with Tre, he’s shown a lot of grit and he works very hard. Probably one of the hardest workers on this team. Just to see him come from his rookie year just doing special team stuff then, his second year when the whole Jalen [Ramsey] thing came on, he kind of got thrown in the fire, but he accepted it. He was ready, played well and I’m excited for him. He’s definitely going to play a long time in this league.”

As the resident “old fart” now though, it’ll be the rookies who are leaning on Hayden most in the coming weeks. He’s ready to help, but more importantly, to watch them succeed.

“We have a great group of young, solid rookies with C.J. [Henderson], and [Daniel] Thomas, and Josiah [Scott] too. Josiah [Scott] is very smart as well. I am excited for these kids. I am excited for them. It’s time to ball. Can’t talk about it, we got to be about it.”

