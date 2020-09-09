SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeDraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Devine Ozigbo Among Three Jaguars to Not Practice Wednesday

John Shipley

Three different players were held out of practice in the Jacksonville Jaguars' Wednesday practice that comes just four days before the season kicks off at home vs. the Colts, 

The players who did not practice including running back Devine Ozigbo (hamstring), tight end Tyler Davis (knee) and tight end Tyler Eifert (scheduled day off).

Ozigbo and Davis each missing practice is worth tracking ahead of Sunday's game since the Jaguars are light at both tight end and running back. The team kept only three tight ends and three running backs each on its 53-man active roster, though fullback Bruce Miller could be accounted for in both groups technically speaking. 

After recording nine carries for 27 yards and three receptions for 23 yards as a rookie, all of which came in Week 17, Ozigbo has been one of the standouts of Jacksonville's training camp in 2020. He displayed terrific explosion, patience, agility, soft hands as a receiver out of the backfield and had some fantastic reps as a pass blocker. 

With Leonard Fournette released last Monday and Ryquell Armstead on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team can't afford for another running back to miss much time, especially one like Ozigbo who has earned a role in the offense.

"Devine [Ozigbo] had a really good preseason last year when you go back to watch him with the Saints [and that] is why we claimed him. Leonard [Fournette] was healthy for most of last year, that’s why he [Ozigbo] didn’t get a whole lot of action, and plus we had Rock [Ryquell Armstead]," general manager Dave Caldwell said on Saturday. 

If Ozigbo misses more time this week, it could lead to undrafted rookie running back James Robinson seeing an expanded role in the running game on Sunday. Robinson was recently listed as the team's No. 1 running back on the unofficial depth chart.

While Eifert missing the practice isn't a big deal since it was a scheduled day off, Davis is currently projected to be the No. 3 tight end in an offense that figures to be tight end-heavy. It remains to be seen if Davis will be available for Sunday's game vs. the Colts, but it would leave the Jaguars with just Eifert and James O'Shaughnessy in the event he misses time.

Luckily for the Jaguars, the team considers this year's tight end group to be among the best they have had in several years, even if there are only a few players at the position on the roster.

“Tyler Eifert, obviously he’s a veteran, he’s a pro, he’s a former Pro Bowler, but really [he’s a] savvy route runner [that] catches the ball excellent. He’s a good blocker," Caldwell said. "James [O'Shaughnessy] is a guy who’s been really surprising, not because he’s playing well, but because he’s coming off the ACL [injury]. He’s done such a tremendous job in rehab and has not had any setbacks and looks really good out there. James is a good blocker. He’s also a good pass catcher and good route runner. 

"And then Tyler [Davis]’s a little bit of both. Tyler’s still learning to run some routes but he’s a good blocker. He’s a big guy. He’s competitive. So, we feel good about, probably more so than in years past, the group as a whole than what we’ve had really since we lost [former Jaguars TE] Mercedes [Lewis].”

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jalen Ramsey Gets Mega-Deal, Adding Another Layer to Trade From Jaguars

The once-elite Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback has just become the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, adding another layer to the Jaguars move to trade him.

John Shipley

4 Jaguars to Watch in Week 1 vs. the Colts

Which Jaguars players deserve monitoring ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Colts? We examine a few different ones here.

Gus Logue

How Josh Jones Became the Jaguars' Surprising Defensive Starter

Ronnie Harrison is gone, so Josh Jones will now be tasked with taking his place after a rough few first years in the NFL.

John Shipley

Doug Marrone Feels the Jaguars Can Be 'Special' as They Attempt Climb in Division

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone told reporters on Wednesday that while you can't predict the future, the goal for the Jags is to win a division and take it game by game from there. That starts Sunday.

KassidyHill

Jaguars Week 1 Mailbag: What Should the Expectations Be?

We once again take your questions on the Jaguars roster and what they may be prepared to look like heading into Week 1.

John Shipley

by

Brookcyclones

Jaguars Protect Four Practice Squad Players Under New Rules

The Jacksonville Jaguars have utilized the new Practice Squad rules for the 2020 season and protected four players from being signed by other teams during the upcoming week.

KassidyHill

Could Luq Barcoo be the Jaguars' Next Undrafted Success Story in the Secondary?

After hitting on undrafted gems such as Tre Herndon and Jarrod Wilson, could Luq Barcoo be the next Jaguars success story?

John Shipley

Ex-Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette: ‘For the First Time in My Life, I Really Have a Quarterback’

Leonard Fournette is obviously thrilled to be joining arguably the greatest quarterback of all time.

John Shipley

Jaguars Make Several Moves, Including Adding Mike Glennon to Active Roster

Jacksonville now has three active quarterbacks on its active roster due to the signing of Mike Glennon.

John Shipley

5 Observations on the Jaguars' Unofficial Depth Chart

What are our biggest takeaways from Jacksonville's first unofficial depth chart of the 2020 season?

John Shipley