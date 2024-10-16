Did Coach of Jaguars' Bitter Rival Throw Shade at Trevor Lawrence?
Recently, Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans praised Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love ahead of their upcoming matchup this week.
Ryans said, "He will be the best quarterback we've seen this year."
This might be shade thrown at Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The fact is that Love likely isn't the best quarterback the Texans have faced. That title might belong to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Lawrence on the season might not have earned the title of best quarterback they have faced. He has had many struggles. But against the Texans, Lawrence had one of his best performances of this season. He was 18 of 33 for 169 yards and two touchdowns.
He and the Jaguars had the lead into the Texans came through at the very last seconds of the game. Lawrence has beaten Ryans before, too.
It is part of a larger problem. Some have been unjustly lumping the Jaguars' struggles on Lawrence. However, those that have a keen sense of the situation are defending Lawrence. The Sporting News' Jarrett Bailey pointed out the obvious.
"Lawrence has been far from perfect this season, but where has the support come from? Who is helping him succeed?" Bailey wrote. "And for everyone who wants to say 'Well Patrick Mahomes does x, y, and z with bums at receiver.' Yes, shocking development -- not every quarterback is Patrick Mahomes. Nor does every quarterback have Andy Reid and one of the NFL's best defenses to lean on.
"If you want to say that Lawrence hasn't lived up to the lofty expectations placed upon him coming out of college, fine. But even then, this is still a guy who dragged the saddest sack of a franchise to a playoff berth and a playoff win in his second year, was beat to hell at the end of 2023 while still being asked to be Superman and just wasn't given enough help to make it work. Now, that lack of help is still evident, and Lawrence is still expected to play Iron Chef and cook a five-star meal with ingredients that very few people could cook with."
The disappoint in part stems from Lawrence's $275 million deal this offseason. But Lawrence has proven to be brilliant when he is given the same effort he gives.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE