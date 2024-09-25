Did Jaguars' Coach Make Huge Mistake, Cryptically Blame Trevor Lawrence?
It takes more than just the quarterback to win a football game.
The Jacksonville Jaguars had nothing going for them in their 47-10 blowout loss against the Buffalo Bills. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence had little help from his offensive line.
Lawrence was sacked four times -- and while the sack is a quarterback stat, the Jaguars offensive line might be among the worst in the league. Lawrence played poorly, too. That must be acknowledged. He was 21 of 38 for 178 yards and a touchdown. And an egregious interception.
But Lawrence was not the reason the Jaguars lost, nor the reason as to why they lost in that fashion. It is a team sport, after all.
The head coach is an integral part of it, too. Doug Pederson's team allowed Bills quarterback Josh Allen to throw four touchdowns and 263 yards. A passer rating of 142.1 and an ESPN QBR of 98.3. Both about as good as it gets. It was one of Allen's best performances of his career.
The Jaguars' defense was cut through by the Bills near effortlessly. The Bills did not punt until there were 12 minutes left in the game. That being said, could Pederson be cryptically taking shots at Lawrence -- and his future?
It seemed like there was a lack of commitment to the $250 million quarterback.
"You say everything is on the table, we've got to take a look at injury," Pederson said. "Tonight, we had some guys injured. Could be moved that way. Could be performance. It's all things we have to evaluate as we move forward."
He seemed to dodge the idea of Lawrence. He said that he himself needed to coach better. Players needed to play better. Leave it at that.
Lawrence is not the issue. He is a generational talent who had to suffer through Urban Meyer's short, tumultuous stint. Yet right now, Lawrence is playing worse than he did as a rookie for an atrocious head coach.
Pederson's cryptic remarks, if they are a shot at Lawrence, would be a big mistake that could send a spiraling team to the brink. Owner Shad Khan has invested big-time into Lawrence. And Pederson is 0-3 with a team Khan wanted to "win now."
