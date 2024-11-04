Did Jaguars' Doug Pederson Just Place Blame?
The season is halfway over, and the Jacksonville Jaguars have yet to find an identity. This has caused problems for the team all season. Initially, these issues were only on the offensive side of the ball. Failing to establish an identity has become an issue for a banged-up team.
After nine games, the Jaguars have not performed overly well. Every week, it is a toss-up on which Jaguars team will show up, as in their two wins, they looked well. Over the last five weeks, a much-improved Jaguars team has played better.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson does not think much about the team’s identity. When asked about it following the team’s disappointing 28-23 loss, Pederson feels that halfway through the season, there is not much that can be done about the team's lack of identity.
He made it clear he plans on doing things the same way, regardless of record.
“I’m not one to kind of settle on that,” Pederson said. “I’m going to keep working. I’m going to keep challenging players, and we have to get better. So I’m not going to settle on the fact that, you know, it is what it is, obviously.
“We’re going to roll up our sleeves and go to work, try to keep it moving, and try to fix it already. Let me think. First down, second down, third down. I guess we just need to coach better.”
After nine games, every team has an identity, even if it is one they do not like. While Pederson may not want to settle on whether or not the team has an identity, unfortunately, they already do. At 2-7, the Jaguars have undoubtedly established themselves as one of the worst teams in the league.
They expected much more from their offense than they have gotten. Internally, they thought they had made the proper expectations to improve on the defensive side of the ball. However, that failed to happen for various reasons.
It may be worth the Jaguars continuing to search for an identity, but it seems unlikely to come any time this season. Depending on how the front office views the future of Pederson, finding an identity at 2-7 may not be worth it.
