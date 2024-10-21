Did the Jaguars' Offense Peak on Sunday?
The Jacksonville Jaguars offense has struggled essentially the entire season. The unit has failed to play well consistently or do so for a whole game. That was not the case on Sunday against the New England Patriots.
In a must-win game, the Jaguars’ offense finally improved its play, finding a way to leave London with a win.
The Jaguars may have scored the second-most points all season, but quarterback Trevor Lawrence still does not believe the unit has reached its maximum potential. Lawrence noted multiple plays the Jaguars’ offense could have done better on.
“I don't think so,” Lawrence said. “I still think that there's some things out there for us. I think offensively, you look at the final score, and it looks like we scored a lot of points. We did some great things. We had some great possessions and played clean football for the most part. I am happy with it. I'm never going to be upset with a win, but I thought the turnover on downs was disappointing for us as an offense. You want to be able to really put the game away, and go score a touchdown there, and get a yard on fourth and one.
“We weren't able to do that, so that's one play. Then I think just some of the other possessions, there was a couple little things. It's never going to be perfect. There's always going to be something every game. Just looking at it for what it is, we have to take the good and the bad. There were some things we did great, but there were also some plays, some communication stuff, might have missed a throw or two, or whatever it is.
“You still have to look at that and get better from it. You can't just think just because you won, you don't look at all the bad stuff. You have to really use that. So, no, I wouldn't say that's our best football, but it was good enough to win today, and that's what matters. So we’ve got to keep finding ways to do it on Sundays.”
The Jaguars have a massive hole to work their way out of, and a win over one of the few teams in the league that are as bad as they are only does so much.
However, a loss against that team would have likely meant the end of Doug Pederson’s tenure in Jacksonville. That is still possible, but at least it is on the back burner.
