Difference in Jaguars & Ravens Favorites/Underdog Odds Reflect Big Change for Calais Campbell

Calais Campbell has accomplished a laundry list of deeds in his long and illustrious NFL career. He has been an All-Pro, made multiple Pro Bowls, and last year won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. He has almost done it all.

The one thing Campbell hasn't done in his 12 years in the NFL? Win a Super Bowl ring.

He has come close a few times: in 2009, his rookie season, he made an appearance in Super Bowl XLIII with the Arizona Cardinals, though they would lose in a 27-23 nail-biter to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Then in 2017, Campbell's first year in Jacksonville, the Jaguars advanced all the way to the AFC Championship Game and were leading the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter before squandering the lead.

Now, Campbell will spend the likely near final years of his career with last year's No. 1 AFC seed after being traded from the Jaguars to the Baltimore Ravens in March.

Everyone knew when Campbell was moved from the Jaguars to the Ravens that he was leaving one team which had lost 21 games in the last two seasons and joining another team who has made the playoffs in each of the last year years, but an interesting tidbit in terms of favorite and underdog odds reflect just how much of a change Campbell made this offseason when he switched teams.

As we wrote before the draft, the Jaguars have long been a candidate to be an underdog in every single game in 2020. Most have the Jaguars pegged as the leading team for the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes, while the Ravens are considered one of the NFL's elites thanks to a top-tier running game and an MVP quarterback in Lamar Jackson.

But for Campbell to be traded from one team who was an underdog in every game to a team who is the favorite in every game is jarring. It was already a well-known fact that Campbell had upgraded in a big way as a result of the trade, but this helps put it into perspective.

Only time will tell if Campbell will be able to actually get elusive Super Bowl ring he has been chasing for over a decade. After all, the Ravens are 0-2 in the postseason in each of the last two years, including a massive 28-12 upset loss at home vs. the Tennessee Titans.

But it can't be debated that Campbell has a better chance of earning a ring with the Ravens than he would have with the Jaguars in 2020. The betting odds, plain logic, and talent on each team says as much. Whether it happens is up in the air, but Campbell certainly went from bottom of the league to top of the mountain as a result of a March trade he didn't even push for.