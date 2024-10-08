Disrespected Jaguars Defender Had Massive Week 5
Jacksonville Jaguars third-year edge rusher Travon Walker has had a tough go of it.
The former first-overall pick in 2022 had lofty expectations. He had a rough rookie season, though Year 2 seemed like a breakthrough. Then, the first four games of this season had been abysmal. Like the rest of the defense, Walker seemed to vanish.
As for the rest of the team, the 37-34 win over the Indianapolis Colts was a marked return to form. Perhaps even a breakthrough.
Walker had five total tackles and three sacks to go with a what was a game-changing forced fumble on Colts' quarterback Joe Flacco in the waning moments of the first half. The fumbles was recovered by edge rushing counterpart Josh Hines-Allen, who carried it into field goal position.
The following field goal gave the Jaguars a 13-10 lead heading into halftime.
Perhaps no one was more excited about Walker's big day than Hines-Allen himself.
"Man, that was awesome," Hines-Allen said after Sunday's game. "These are the moments that I tell Travon that you’re capable of having each and every game if you stay committed to what you’re doing each and every day, beat the guy in front of you and just win your one-on-one. You’re capable of having a game just like this every single time. So last year, I was reading my book and I defined my game as a cooler, a closer, a cleaner. I’m a cleaner, and then Tray came up to me right before we went out for that last drive, he’s like, 'Josh, what did that book tell you again? What type of three people are you?’ And then we kind of talked about it on the sideline. He’s like, ‘Well, I’m him.’ It just gave me goosebumps, and to see him go out there and make that play, it was just so surreal. I’m so happy for him and I’m excited for him, but I’m going to stay on him, and tell him I’ve got some catching up to do now."
Hines-Allen was no slouch during the contest either -- along with his scoop and mad-dash, Hines-Allen notched a sack and a tackle for loss.
