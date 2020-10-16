DJ Chark, Josh Allen Among 5 Jaguars Listed As Questionable vs. Lions

Two of the most important players on the Jacksonville Jaguars roster are listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 6 battle against the Detroit Lions.

The Jaguars (1-4) announced five players will be on Sunday's injury report for a key game against the Lions (1-3), with the following designations given:

DE Josh Allen (knee)

WR DJ Chark (ankle)

NT Abry Jones (ankle/hamstring)

TE Tyler Eifert (neck)

LB Dakota Allen (foot)

Allen and Chark are arguably the team's two most valuable and impactful players on the roster, so it is going to be key to monitor the status of each ahead of Sunday's contest. Allen missed last week's game against the Houston Texans with the injury and has been limited in practice this week.

Allen leads the Jaguars in sacks (2) and pressures (13) this year. Though his numbers are down from his highly productive rookie season, he has still been Jacksonville's best defensive lineman by a comfortable margin.

Chark missed Week 3 with a chest/back injury but played in Weeks 4 and 5. He sustained an ankle injury in the Week 5 loss to Houston and did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. He was a limited participant in practice on Friday, head coach Doug Marrone said during a media conference.

"I feel good about DJ. He practiced on a limited basis today. We ran some routes in team periods and [he looked good]. He is a guy that always fights to get out there," Marrone said.

Through five games, Chark has started in four games and leads the team in yards per reception (12.2) while also tying for the lead in touchdown receptions (3). Chark is second on the team in receiving yards (220) and receptions (18) despite being the sixth-most targeted player on the offense.

Eifert and Jones are also starters at tight end and nose tackle respectively. Eifert has caught 11 passes for 93 yards and one touchdown and is the third-most targeted player on the offense with 23 targets. Jones has started five games at nose tackle and has played 48% of the team's defensive snaps this season.

Linebacker Myles Jack and CJ Henderson are not on the injury report for Sunday, meaning each player will be available to play after each sat out in Week 5 with injuries. While it is a question of whether Allen can go on Sunday, the Jaguars can at least take solace in the fact they will get two key starters back on defense.