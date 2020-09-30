SI.com
JaguarReport
Jaguars WR DJ Chark to Practice in 'Limited Role' on Wednesday

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) will get one of their best players partially back on the practice field on Wednesday, a potentially big boost for the team ahead of their Week 4 road game against the Cincinnati Bengals. 

After star wide receiver DJ Chark missed Week 3's 31-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football with a chest/back injury, head coach Doug Marrone said on Wednesday that Chark would practice on Wednesday in a limited capacity. Marrone said on Monday that they were waiting on tests to be done for Chark to be back on the field after not practicing last Wednesday. 

"Yeah. Right now, the tests, he's passed it. He will be out on the field. He will be back at practice today in a limited role, so we feel good about that," Marrone said. 

Chark is a considerably big piece of Jacksonville's offense, so any potential chance for him to be back to full strength in time for the Bengals game would be huge news for the Jaguars. In two games this season, Chark has caught seven passes on all seven targets thrown his way, recording 109 yards (15.6 yards per catch) and one touchdown. 

Chark is currently only the fourth-most targeted receiver on the team, with the majority of targets so far going to Keelan Cole (17), Chris Conley (16) and Laviska Shenault (14). This is in large part due to Chark not playing in Week 3, but he was not among the team's three most targeted receivers entering the Dolphins game anyway. 

Jacksonville's offense was limited in a major way without Chark in Week 3, with the Jaguars scoring a season-low 13 points and Minshew throwing no touchdown passes as the Jaguars struggled to push the ball downfield. 

In 2019, Chark elevated himself to breakout star status by catching 73 passes for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns. This earned Chark a trip to the Pro Bowl, making him the first Jaguars' offensive player to make the Pro Bowl since Allen Robinson in 2015.

