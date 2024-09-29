Do the Jaguars Feel Doubt Entering Week 4 Matchup?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have not won a game this season and will face the Houston Texans on the road this Sunday.
They lost two games they could have easily won and were not competitive in their last game, a nearly 40-point road loss to the Buffalo Bills. Just four games into the season, the Jaguars are on the brink of another lost season.
As they travel west for their AFC South matchup against the Texans, the Jaguars have said all of the right things.
However, at 0-3, it is natural for players and coaches to begin questioning everything they have been taught and all of their hard work since the start of the offseason.
Jaguars coach Doug Pederson acknowledged that it is not uncommon for doubt to begin creeping into a locker room. However, Pederson does not believe the Jaguars are at the point this early in the season.
Pederson believes the team is one small thing going their way away from getting on a roll.
“That can definitely creep in,” Pederson said. “I don’t think we’re there. I still see glimpses of good football out there from time to time. We’ve got to lean on those moments and learn from those. But it just takes one play. We’re real close to creating some takeaways defensively. We’ve done better protecting the football in the last couple of weeks, but it just takes finding that one play. Maybe that will spark your team. So, I don’t think the psyche is bad or in that frame of mind yet.”
The Jaguars must figure out how to fix their issues immediately. It is nearly impossible to start the season 0-3 and make it to the playoffs.
However, that is what the Jaguars will try to do. For that to happen, they must pull off an upset on the road against arguably the best team in the division.
If they cannot do so, they will fall to 0-4, and many questions will arise. Another Jaguars loss will undoubtedly put everyone from the coaches to the players under a microscope, and rightfully so.
A season that started with so much hope and excitement could be a failure after four games.
