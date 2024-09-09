Dolphins' Mike McDaniel Gives Thoughts on Game-Changing Jaguars Mistake
The Jacksonville Jaguars had the Miami Dolphins right where they wanted them.
With the Jaguars leading the Dolphins 17-7 and just minutes left in the third quarter, star running back Travis Etienne found a crease in the defense and looked ready to score his second touchdown of the day and put the Dolphins away.
Instead, Jevon Holland punched the ball out from behind just before Etienne crossed the goal line. On the next play from scrimmage, Tua Tagovaiola found Tyreek Hill for an 80-yard touchdown to make it 17-14. The Dolphins had all of the momentum and never gave it back, winning 20-17 on a last-second field goal.
And after the game, the opposing head coach made it clear how big the moment was.
"That was probably – I’m not the greatest right after the game because of the juggling of a lot of times bad or good stuff I’m trying to move past to be present in the next play. But from my rough memory, I feel like that had to be the play of the game," Mike McDaniel said on Sunday. "You’re talking about a gigantic flip in points and momentum. It was really cool to see a guy, when the opportunity came, he made his play and the team desperately needed it."
“Just how the game goes. Somebody’s got to start it off, we needed a turnover at that point. It was down in the red zone. Couldn’t let them score so had to get the ball out," Holland said after the game.
Etienne took responsibility for his role in the loss post-game.
"I feel like it was a great game. It was a great game. Just the turnover margin, I feel like in the NFL you have to understand if you lose the turnover margin, you lose the game," Etienne said.
"I just have to better in that situation for my teammates and for myself, just understanding the ball is the most important thing and just hold onto it with two hands, then we wouldn’t be sitting here talking about what went wrong.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.