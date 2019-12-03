Jaguar
Maven
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Donald Payne Flashes in Encouraging First Career Start

John Shipley

When the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) listed starting middle linebacker Myles Jack inactive with a knee injury before Week 13's game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they announced third-year linebacker Donald Payne would be the man in the middle of the defense. 

But before Sunday, Payne had only played 10 career defensive snaps since entering the league as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2017. The Stetson University alum had never once been asked to play a large role on the Jaguars' defense, but all of that changed in Sunday's 28-11 loss to the Buccaneers.

Payne ended up playing 75 of the defense's 76 snaps and wore the defense's green dot on his helmet, which gives him the playcall from the coaching staff. Thus, in his first-ever start, he was given the responsibility to align the defense and be the primary communicator.

Despite his inexperience, Payne didn't look out of place. He led the team in tackles with 13 and also recorded a key 3rd down sack in the second half off of a blitz, the first of his career. His play was a large reason Jacksonville's defense held Tampa Bay's rushing offense to only 74 yards on 31 carries, a 2.4 yard per carry average. 

Payne's performance, both vs. the run and as the defense's primary contributor, left an impression on the Jaguars' coaching staff, a good sign for a player who went several weeks without being on a roster to start the 2019 season.

“Yeah, he did. And I give Donald a lot of credit. He played a lot of snaps yesterday. He only missed one snap. He was battling his butt off," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone told JaguarMaven during a conference call with media on Monday. 

"He really prepared all week and it showed. He had 13 tackles. I thought he did a really good job and especially with the green dot and his communication which is also as equally important to make sure everyone gets the call. So, he did a nice job yesterday, he really stepped up.”

Payne also left a mark on the teammates he shared the field with, including rookie defensive end Josh Allen. When Allen was asked after the game what he saw in Payne and other backups who had to see the field out of necessity, his answer was automatic.

"Playmaking skills," Allen said. "Payne came in making a lot of plays and getting us into the right situations, but it’s football and everybody will make mistakes. He took that role pretty seriously, and I appreciate him for that. That goes for Andrew [Wingard] as well, came in and made a lot of big plays. Hopefully we can see that grow.”

Payne's solid game is an encouraging situation for a Jaguars team that desperately needs positives after four straight losses. The linebacker group has taken a hit with injuries as of late with Jack's knee injury and with top reserve linebacker Najee Goode going to injured reserve with a knee injury last week. 

If Jacksonville is going to win any of its final four games, it will likely have to continue to lean on players such as Payne and hope they can turn in productive performances. Marrone was encouraged by what he saw from the reserves Sunday, but he is still looking for a win.

"They are fighting their asses off. There’s not much more you can ask of those guys," Marrone said Sunday. 

"I think we did make some plays on defense. You are always going to look back and want to make some more, but I thought for the most part, I’m happy to see those guys get in there and get an opportunity and the way they go about themselves, it’s just unfortunate that I can’t pull them all home for a victory so they can truly celebrate it.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars vs. Buccaneers: Week 13 Game Day Live Thread

John Shipley
18 0

All of your live updates and analysis from today's Jaguars vs. Buccaneers game from TIAA Bank Field.

The JaguarMaven Podcast, EP. 4: Minshew Mania Returns

John Shipley
0

The newest episode of the JaguarMaven Podcast discusses the return of Gardner Minshew II, Tom Coughlin, and more.

Which Teams Could be in the Nick Foles Trade Market?

John Shipley
0

How many teams could take on Nick Foles' massive contract via trade? We examine a few.

Jaguars Week 13 Rookie Report: Depth of Rookie Class Shines in Loss to Buccaneers

Andrew DiCecco
0

How did the Jacksonville Jaguars 2019 draft class perform in Week 14?

Does Nick Foles Have a Future in Jacksonville?

John Shipley
0

The veteran quarterback has had a precarious career, and it took yet another turn on Monday as Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone announced he would be the backup quarterback.

Gardner Minshew Named Jaguars Starting Quarterback

John Shipley
0

Nick Foles will be watching from the bench as Gardner Minshew II once again takes the reins of Jacksonville's offense.

Josh Allen Focused on More Than Jaguars Rookie Sack Record

John Shipley
0

The rookie phenom set a Jaguars record on Sunday, but that isn't where his focus is moving forward.

Winners And Losers From Jaguars' Let Down vs. Buccaneers

John Shipley
0

Which Jaguars players impressed on Sunday and which struggled?

Jaguars vs. Buccaneers: Snap Count Analysis

John Shipley
0

What do the snap counts from Sunday's 28-11 loss to the Buccaneers mean? We examine.

Doug Marrone And Jaguars Once Again Facing Critical Quarterback Decision

John Shipley
0

The Nick Foles experiment has gone all kinds of wrong for Jacksonville this season, and Doug Marrone once again has a call to make on his starting quarterback.