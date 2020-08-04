Jaguars HC Doug Marrone Optimistic About Progress of TE James O'Shaughnessy

Veteran tight end James O'Shaughnessy was well on his way to a solid year of production for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019 when an unfortunate ACL injury in Week 5 vs. the Carolina Panthers ended his season much too soon. Now, the athletic pass-catcher is working hard to get back onto the field.

O'Shaugnessy played in fewer than five full games last season but he still led all Jaguars tight ends in receptions (14), receiving yards (153) and touchdown catches (two). And so far, it appears as if his journey back to the field has been a positive one.

O'Shaughnessy was placed on the team's Active/Physically Unable to Perform list on Saturday, but head coach Doug Marrone pointed out on Monday that this was expected and he still has some optimism about where the tight end is at in his recovery.

"I’m happy with where James is. I would not be surprised … He has worked extremely hard. [I would not be surprised] if at some point during this period that we are in now [he comes off PUP]," Marrone said on Monday during a virtual press conference.

"When I say period we are in now, I’m saying from now until the start of the season, that he comes off of it, which is a good thing."

The Jaguars getting O'Shaughnessy back for Week 1 vs. the Indianapolis Colts would be huge for both parties. For the Jaguars, it would give offensive coordinator Jay Gruden another weapon at one of his favorite positions, while it would also bring back one of quarterback Gardner Minshew's favorite red zone targets from last season.

As for O'Shaughnessy, he will find himself in a scheme which has traditionally helped multiple tight ends produce at a time. He will be joined in the tight end room by free agent signing Tyler Eifert, second-year tight end Josh Oliver and rookie tight end Tyler Davis.

"So, having a tight end is critical. And I know that when you don’t have one, times are tough. Believe me, it’s tough and I think Josh Oliver showed a lot of promise as a rookie. Unfortunately, he had injuries. You know, James [O’Shaughnessy] did some good things, but then he got hurt," Gruden said in May.

"And then Charles [Jones], the rookie, has shown he has a chance to be a good ‘Y’, he’s a physical kid. We drafted Tyler Davis to be an athletic guy. He can play a little fullback, he can play tight end, he can run, so we are excited to see what he can do. But it’s a key position, and I think Tyler’s going to be a great add for us in getting these guys all on the field and see what they can do. It’s going to be exciting.”