Jaguar
Maven
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Doug Marrone Provides Injury Updates on DJ Chark, Ronnie Harrison, and Others

John Shipley

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars already injury-riddled roster sustained a few other injuries during Sunday's 45-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, including an ankle injury to top wide receiver DJ Chark. On Monday, head coach Doug Marrone provided updates to each injury as well as updates on players who should be returning to the field soon.

Chark injured his ankle late in the fourth quarter of the home loss and had a significant limp coming off of the field. He was later seen on a scooter in the locker room. Marrone said Monday that Chark "rolled his ankle" but the second-year wide receiver still wants to play.

"DJ rolled his ankle, so right now he will probably be week-to-week or day-to-day," Marrone said. "I know he was on a scooter last night. We have him in a walking boot today. I know (from) speaking to him that he wants to play, which is always a great sign. But again I think we are just going to see how it goes."

Chark has been far and away the Jaguars' most productive wide receiver this season, and any time missed would be a fatal blow to an already struggling offense. Chark is second on the team, and first among wide receivers, in receptions with 67. He leads the team in both receiving yards and touchdowns with 956 yards and eight scores. No other player has more than two touchdown receptions or more than 640 yards receiving.

Fifth-year linebacker Jake Ryan, who spent the first 11 games of the season on the reserve/non-football injury list, was also injured during Sunday's game and did not return. Ryan played 13 special teams snaps vs. the Chargers before injuring his hamstring. He played 25 special teams snaps in Week 13 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has yet to take a defensive snap with the team since signing as a free agent this past offseason. 

According to Marrone, Ryan's injury could knock him out for some time. With only three games left in the season, it remains to be seen if Ryan will play again in 2019.

"Jake Ryan I think will be out for a while," Marrone said. "He strained his hamstring, so with his history, he will probably be out."

Safety Ronnie Harrison has missed the last two games after sustaining a concussion vs. the Tennessee Titans in Week 12, but he is now out of the concussion protocol and should play in Week 15.

"Ronnie has cleared the concussion protocol so we expect to have him back on the field this week and play Sunday," Marrone said. 

Tight end Seth DeValve, often used as a fullback earlier this season, has not played since Week 9 vs. the Houston Texans due to an oblique injury. Like Harrison, he is expected to play this weekend vs. the Oakland Raiders.

"Seth DeValve obviously practiced all week. We expect him to be full Wednesday and should be back playing for us on Sunday as well," Marrone said.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars vs. Chargers: Week 14 Game Day Live Thread

John Shipley
15 0

All of the live updates to today's Jaguars and Chargers game found in one place.

Winners and Losers From Chargers' Dismantling of Jaguars

John Shipley
2 0

Which Jaguars are winners from Week 14's deflating loss to the Chargers, and which aren't?

Jaguars vs. Chargers: Snap Count Analysis

John Shipley
2 0

Which players got a lot of snaps vs. the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday and which Jaguars didn't?

Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette on Losing Streak: ‘It’s Kinda Hard to Adjust to Getting Our Ass Whooped Every Week’

John Shipley
2 0

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette joined the 1,000-yard club today, but he wasn't basking in the positives after the game.

Historically Bad Season Takes Another Negative Turn as Jaguars Lose 45-10 to Chargers at Home

John Shipley
2 0

An awful season somehow continues to get worse for Jacksonville after another blowout loss.

Jaguars DL Calais Campbell on Blowout Loss to Chargers: 'We got whipped. It’s as simple as that'

John Shipley
0

Calais Campbell didn't mince words when talking about just how badly the Chargers beat the Jaguars in a deflating 45-10 loss.

JaguarMaven Week 14 Staff Predictions: Jaguars vs. Chargers

JaguarMaven Staff
0

How does our staff see today's game between the Jaguars and Chargers being played out?

What Did We Learn From Jacksonville’s 45–10 Loss to the Chargers?

TrevanPixley
0

What new takeaways can we have from another Jaguars' blowout loss, this time a 45-10 bludgeoning by the Chargers?

2020 NFL Draft: Jaguars Prospects to Watch in Big 10 Title Game

John Shipley
2 0

Which prospects in today's Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Big 10 title game later today are worth looking at from a Jaguars' perspective?

2020 NFL Draft: Jaguars Prospects to Watch in ACC Championship Game

John Shipley
0

Which draft prospects are worth examining through a Jaguars' lens in tonight ACC Title clash between Clemson and Virginia?